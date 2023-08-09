'Euphoria' Episodes on Max Now Feature a Tribute to Angus Cloud

HBO is honoring Angus Cloud after his unexpected death at age 25.

A little more than a week after Cloud died, the network’s series Euphoria added an In Memoriam tribute to the beginning of the premiere episodes for both seasons. The black-and-white photo of Cloud reads, “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 – 2023.”

The tribute comes after Cloud died unexpectedly in his California home on July 31. No cause of death has been revealed though Cloud’s mother wrote on Facebook over the weekend that her son "did not intend to end his life."

She also wrote, “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved.”

HBO

On the Emmy-winning drama series, Cloud played kind-hearted local drug dealer Fezco, a.k.a. “Fez.” After Cloud's death, his friends costars shared an outpouring of love and reflected on the actor's off-screen kindness.

Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi on the series, honored her on-screen love interest and real-life friend with a tribute post on Instagram. “Angus was the funniest person ever," she wrote. "I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."

She concluded, "Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever. ❤️"

Star Zendaya also wrote an emotional statement on Instagram: “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."



Euphoria has been renewed for a third season by HBO, though there is no word yet on how the series will move forward following Cloud's death.

