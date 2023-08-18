Suspect in Death of N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Indicted on Murder, Weapons Charges

Rashid Ali Bynum was arrested on May 30, more than three months after the fatal shooting of Eunice Dwumfour

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Eunice K. Dwumfour
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour. Photo: Borough of Sayreville

A Virginia man arrested in connection with the February fatal shooting of New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour has been indicted for first-degree murder

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced the indictment of Rashid Ali Bynum, 29, of Portsmouth, Virginia, on Wednesday. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

No motive for the shooting was mentioned in the prosecutor’s announcement.

Bynum was originally arrested on May 30, more than three months after the death of Dwumfour, 30, who was found in her vehicle on the evening of Feb. 1 in Sayreville borough’s Parlin section.

Dwumfour, who served on Sayreville Borough Council, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, per the Prosecutor’s Office. 

"Bynum was taken into custody outside a residence in Chesapeake City, Virginia, without incident," Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said during a press conference at the time of Bynum’s arrest.

He was then extradited from Virginia to New Jersey on July 27, CBS New York reported, and is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional facility.

Rashid Ali Bynum was arrested in the murder of Eunice Dwumfour.
Rashid Ali Bynum.

"This was a very complex, extensive case with painstaking police work every single moment until today, and it will continue after today," Ciccone said at a press conference in May. "The murder has shaken the community, and no arrest will bring back the late councilwoman. However, I do trust that justice will be found through the criminal justice process."

Ciccone added that Bymnum was listed as a contact on Dwumfour's phone with the acronym FCF, which "is believed to be an acronym for the Fire Congress Fellowship.”

She added that FCF was “a church the victim was previously affiliated with, which is also associated with the Champion Royal Assembly, the victim's church at the time of her death." 

The prosecutor also said that Bymnun performed an internet search of the church and "which magazines were compatible with a specific handgun" on the day of the shooting (PEOPLE reached out to Champion Royal Assembly, which did not respond for comment at the time).

“As is the case with all criminal defendants, the charges against Rashid Bynum are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement, adding that anyone with information about the case should either contact their office or the Sayrville Police Department

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

At a February memorial service held for Dwumfour at Epic Church International, Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick mentioned the late Republican councilwoman’s dedication to service, per the Asbury Park Press.

"She forever was defining herself and making her place in our history, Sayreville's history, in our state's history, in our country's history and in the world,” Kilpatrick said, per the outlet.

Related Articles
Rachel Morin murder suspect.
Video Released of Rachel Morin's Suspected Killer — and DNA Links Him to Home Invasion in California
Jared Bridegan and ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, who was just indicted for his murder.
Ex-Wife of Microsoft Executive Indicted on Murder Charge, Accused of Plotting Killing Amid Custody Dispute
Rachael DelTondo murdered May 2018
Former Student Who Became Lover Named as Suspect in Pa. Teacher's Murder 5 Years Later
Cassandra Sims on Facebook
Beloved Daycare Owner Is Killed in Front of 3-Year-Old Son by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Antonio Armstrong Jr., is taken into custody after a guilty verdict in his capital murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
Son of NFL Star Antonio Armstrong Found Guilty of 2016 Murder of Parents
Brian Houston not guilty Hillsong Pastor 08 17 23
Hillsong Church Founder Brian Houston Found Not Guilty of Concealing Father's Sex Offenses
Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her three girls
New Zealand Mom Faces Life in Prison After Being Found Guilty of Killing Her 3 Young Daughters
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Spencer Moen, N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
Yogurt shop murders (L-R, clockwise from top left): Eliza Thomas; Sarah Harbison; Jennifer Harbison; Amy Ayers
Despite Dozens of Confessions to 1991 'Austin Yogurt Shop Murders' of 4 Teens, the Case Remains Unsolved
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death and Left Under Her Bed While Dad Was at Work
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death While Dad Was at Work and Frantically Trying to Reach Her
Person County Court House North Carolina
Father Accused of Murdering Driver Who Allegedly Struck, Killed His Son Moments Before
St Theresa's School, Washington Avenue, Kenilworth, NJ, USA
N.J. Supreme Court Sides with Catholic School That Fired Pregnant Unmarried Teacher
Odalis and Ismenia Urena were killed in a wrong-way crash on Long Island, N.Y
N.Y. Couple Is Killed in Wrong-Way Crash by Alleged DUI Driver, Leaving 2 Young Daughters Orphaned
Judge finds Mackenzie Shirilla guilty of murder in deadly Strongsville crash that killed 2
Teen Convicted of Intentionally Crashing Car into Brick Wall at 100 mph to Kill Boyfriend: 'This Was Murder'
P'Aris Moore an 8-year-old Virginia girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2022
Va. Girl, 8, Was Killed by Gunshot While Playing in Front Yard. Months Later, 2 Men Are Charged