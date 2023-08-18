Suspect in Death of N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Indicted on Murder, Weapons Charges

A Virginia man arrested in connection with the February fatal shooting of New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour has been indicted for first-degree murder.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced the indictment of Rashid Ali Bynum, 29, of Portsmouth, Virginia, on Wednesday. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

No motive for the shooting was mentioned in the prosecutor’s announcement.

Bynum was originally arrested on May 30, more than three months after the death of Dwumfour, 30, who was found in her vehicle on the evening of Feb. 1 in Sayreville borough’s Parlin section.

Dwumfour, who served on Sayreville Borough Council, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, per the Prosecutor’s Office.

"Bynum was taken into custody outside a residence in Chesapeake City, Virginia, without incident," Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said during a press conference at the time of Bynum’s arrest.

He was then extradited from Virginia to New Jersey on July 27, CBS New York reported, and is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional facility.

Rashid Ali Bynum.

"This was a very complex, extensive case with painstaking police work every single moment until today, and it will continue after today," Ciccone said at a press conference in May. "The murder has shaken the community, and no arrest will bring back the late councilwoman. However, I do trust that justice will be found through the criminal justice process."

Ciccone added that Bymnum was listed as a contact on Dwumfour's phone with the acronym FCF, which "is believed to be an acronym for the Fire Congress Fellowship.”

She added that FCF was “a church the victim was previously affiliated with, which is also associated with the Champion Royal Assembly, the victim's church at the time of her death."

The prosecutor also said that Bymnun performed an internet search of the church and "which magazines were compatible with a specific handgun" on the day of the shooting (PEOPLE reached out to Champion Royal Assembly, which did not respond for comment at the time).

“As is the case with all criminal defendants, the charges against Rashid Bynum are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement, adding that anyone with information about the case should either contact their office or the Sayrville Police Department

At a February memorial service held for Dwumfour at Epic Church International, Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick mentioned the late Republican councilwoman’s dedication to service, per the Asbury Park Press.

"She forever was defining herself and making her place in our history, Sayreville's history, in our state's history, in our country's history and in the world,” Kilpatrick said, per the outlet.