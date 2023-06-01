Shoppers Are Amazed at How Much Dust and Pet Hair This Robot Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s Half-Off at Amazon

One shopper called it “better than [their] Roomba”

Published on June 1, 2023

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
Whether you’re lugging a clunky vacuum cleaner around your house or painstakingly sweeping up pesky messes, cleaning your floors can be a hassle. The solution? Investing in a handy gadget that does the work for you. Luckily, a popular robot vacuum is on major sale at Amazon right now.

The Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which has earned more than 10,100 perfect Amazon ratings, is currently 50 percent off — bringing it down to its lowest price all year!

Designed to clean hard floors and carpet, the vacuum has strong suction power and three brushes that loosen and extract dust, dirt, and debris. And it has a 0.6-liter dust bin that  provides plenty of room for day-to-day messes before needing to be emptied. 

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

Amazon

Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 30C RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $149.95 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

The device is equipped with nine anti-collision sensors that help it avoid obstacles like furniture and ledges. Plus, its slim design allows it to clean under couches, beds, dressers, and other furniture with ease. It also has large wheels that help it seamlessly move from hard floors to carpets. And its brushless motor makes the vacuum plenty quiet, according to the brand. 

It’s easy to control the vacuum with the EufyHome app, or through voice control with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Plus, the vacuum is self-charging, so it’ll scoot itself back to its charging dock when it’s low on battery. On a full charge, the robot vacuum runs for up to100 minutes. 

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the vacuum. One user called it “better than [their] Roomba,” explaining that compared to the pricer brand, the Eufy is “very quiet” and it “is far thinner, so it doesn't get stuck under [their] sofa or bed, nor the edge of [their] kitchen cabinets.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I am amazed each day [by] how much dog hair and dust I empty from the canister,” while a third user raved that the vacuum “sucks everything off the floor,” adding that their “dustbin is always full after a run.” And a final shopper shared: “This thing is worth its weight in gold for how much time and energy it saves me.”

Get through your list of chores faster and shop the highly rated Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it’s $150 off at Amazon.

