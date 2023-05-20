Only Amazon Prime Members Can Save Nearly $100 on This Robot Vacuum with 45,000+ Five-Star Ratings Right Now

If you’ve worn out your vacuum this spring cleaning season, now may be a good time to replace it with the most popular robot vacuum cleaner at Amazon.

The site dropped an impressive deal — exclusively for Prime members — on the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum. With the discount, Amazon's best-selling vacuum is slashed to $140, a steal for a reliable robot vacuum that’s racked up thousands of perfect ratings.

The smart cleaning gadget is equipped with 1,300 pascals of suction power to pick up pet hair, dust, and debris for up to 100 minutes on a full charge. When more power is needed to move between hard floors or carpets or to tackle tougher messes, it automatically increases its suction power. It also comes with a handy remote control that you can use to select different cleaning modes.

At just 2.85 inches high, the slim vacuum can reach under furniture, meaning you won’t have to move around your heavy coffee table or bulky couch to keep every part of your floors dust-free. It also has built-in sensors that help prevent it from running into walls and furniture and falling off ledges. And when it’s running low on battery, it returns to its charging dock to recharge — all on its own. Another feature worth mentioning? It runs quietly, so you can watch TV, cook, or talk on the phone while it’s cleaning.

More than 45,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, with at least one pet owner calling it “absolutely essential.” Another shopper summed it up nicely: “It's incredibly easy to use, has powerful suction, and is a huge time-saver when it comes to cleaning my floors.” And a third reviewer raved, “I am amazed at [the] stuff it picks up even after the floors have been cleaned.”

