Etiquette Specialist Weighs in on Miranda Lambert's Concert Photo Debacle: 'It's Common Sense' (Exclusive)

"If your behavior is affecting other people in a negative manner, then it becomes a problem," Jacqueline Whitmore tells PEOPLE

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 04:05PM EDT
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert. Photo: Terry Wyatt/ACMA2020/Getty

After a group of concertgoers at Miranda Lambert's show in Las Vegas sparked debate about taking flash photos during a performance, fans and celebrities have been divided on which party is right: the artist or the attendees.

Jacqueline Whitmore, a longtime etiquette expert, gave her two cents on the matter — and opened up about what proper concert etiquette should look like.

"When you are at a concert... be respectful to the artists who are performing because not only did you pay a lot of money to be there, other people did. So etiquette is all about being mindful of how your behavior affects other people," Whitmore tells PEOPLE exclusively.

She continues, "So if it gets in the way of a performer's ability to perform or if it gets in the way of others' enjoyment, it becomes a problem. Regardless of what the offense is, that's the bottom line."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)
Miranda Lambert. John Shearer/Getty for Miranda Lambert

Whitmore also says that if a concert attendee's behavior is "affecting other people in a negative manner," then it becomes "rude."

"You're apt to be called out on it," she says.

To prevent this sort of behavior, Whitmore says that attendees simply need to be "mindful" and keep some "don'ts" in mind.

"Flash photography is one of those don'ts, talking on a cell phone is a big don't, throwing things at other people and at the performers specifically," she says. "Adults leaving trash around your area is a don't — clean up after yourself. Avoid talking loudly and becoming a distraction, that's a don't. It's the basics. It's not even rocket science. It's common sense. But people just don't seem to have that anymore."

Recently artists including Bebe RexhaAva Max and Kelsea Ballerini were each hit in the face by objects at recent concerts which has sparked a conversation about respect for musicians.

During Lambert's Las Vegas residency show on Saturday night, the "Drunk" singer, 39, paused her performance to give fans a piece of her mind when she noticed a group of concertgoers taking selfies instead of listening to the music.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert told the audience as she was starting to play her 2016 single "Tin Man." “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” continued the Palomino singer. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Some fans could be heard leaving the concert after Lambert made her statement to the crowd in a TikTok video that also captured the moment.

“Let’s go — you don’t do that to fans,” one person said, before leaving their seats.

Days later, one of those women in the group said she was "appalled" by the incident during an interview with NBC News.

"It was 30 seconds at most," said Adela Calin, a social media influencer. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."

Related Articles
Shay Mooney
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Announces Death of Grandmother: 'An Absolute Angel'
LL Cool J Jokingly Tells Miranda Lambert to âGet Over It, Babyâ About Show Photo Drama
LL Cool J Jokingly Tells Miranda Lambert to 'Get Over It, Baby' About Concert Photo Drama
Blanco Brown Defends Jason Aldean amid Backlash
Blanco Brown Says He Doesn't Believe Jason Aldean Is a 'Racist' amid Backlash: 'First to Check on Me'
Anna Delvey on the fire escape of her East Village apartment, while on house arrest on November 7, 2022 in New York City.
Anna Delvey Makes Music Debut, Drops New Single 'What the Hell?' with TikTok Country Star Brooke Butler: Listen
Jason Aldean performs at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser
Mayor of Town Where Jason Aldean's Divisive Video Was Shot Hopes Next Artist to Film There Will 'Highlight Peace'
Jamie Lynn Spears Variety
Jamie Lynn Spears Has 'Nothing but Absolute Love' for Her Family — but Says Their Conversations Are 'Personal'
Brittany Aldean and Jason Aldean seen backstage for night 3 of the 50th CMA Fest
All About Jason Aldean's Wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean
Whoopi Goldeberg discusses Miranda Lambert Calling Out Fans for taking Selfie
Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off 'The View' During Miranda Lambert Selfie Debate — To Snap Pic with 91-Year-Old Fan!
Sheryl Crow attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; Jason Aldean attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Sheryl Crow Responds to Jason Aldean's Controversial New Song: 'Small Towns Are Sick of Violence'
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean Responds to Backlash over Controversial 'Try That in a Small Town' Music Video
Kat Luna and Alex Garrido of Kat & Alex attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards
Married Country Duo Kat & Alex Announce They're Splitting 'Musically and Romantically' After 4 Years
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)
Miranda Lambert Concertgoer Was 'Appalled' by Selfie Shaming Incident
Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs onstage at the Windy City Smokeout
Zac Brown Gives Update on Bandmate John Driskell Hopkins After ALS Diagnosis (Exclusive)
Luke Combs Thanks Tracy Chapman for Supporting His Cover of 'Fast Car'
Luke Combs Thanks 'Supernatural Songwriter' Tracy Chapman for Supporting His Cover of 'Fast Car'
Carly Pearce falls on stage
Carly Pearce Falls on Stage and Jokes About the Incident with Viral Video: 'Busted My Booty'
Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Miranda Lambert Pauses Concert to Urge Fans to Stop Taking Selfies: 'It's Pissing Me Off'