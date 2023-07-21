After a group of concertgoers at Miranda Lambert's show in Las Vegas sparked debate about taking flash photos during a performance, fans and celebrities have been divided on which party is right: the artist or the attendees.

Jacqueline Whitmore, a longtime etiquette expert, gave her two cents on the matter — and opened up about what proper concert etiquette should look like.

"When you are at a concert... be respectful to the artists who are performing because not only did you pay a lot of money to be there, other people did. So etiquette is all about being mindful of how your behavior affects other people," Whitmore tells PEOPLE exclusively.

She continues, "So if it gets in the way of a performer's ability to perform or if it gets in the way of others' enjoyment, it becomes a problem. Regardless of what the offense is, that's the bottom line."

Whitmore also says that if a concert attendee's behavior is "affecting other people in a negative manner," then it becomes "rude."

"You're apt to be called out on it," she says.

To prevent this sort of behavior, Whitmore says that attendees simply need to be "mindful" and keep some "don'ts" in mind.

"Flash photography is one of those don'ts, talking on a cell phone is a big don't, throwing things at other people and at the performers specifically," she says. "Adults leaving trash around your area is a don't — clean up after yourself. Avoid talking loudly and becoming a distraction, that's a don't. It's the basics. It's not even rocket science. It's common sense. But people just don't seem to have that anymore."

Recently artists including Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini were each hit in the face by objects at recent concerts which has sparked a conversation about respect for musicians.



During Lambert's Las Vegas residency show on Saturday night, the "Drunk" singer, 39, paused her performance to give fans a piece of her mind when she noticed a group of concertgoers taking selfies instead of listening to the music.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert told the audience as she was starting to play her 2016 single "Tin Man." “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” continued the Palomino singer. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Some fans could be heard leaving the concert after Lambert made her statement to the crowd in a TikTok video that also captured the moment.

“Let’s go — you don’t do that to fans,” one person said, before leaving their seats.

Days later, one of those women in the group said she was "appalled" by the incident during an interview with NBC News.

"It was 30 seconds at most," said Adela Calin, a social media influencer. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."