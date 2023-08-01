Ethan Hawke Shares Throwback Photo to When He Got His SAG Card at 14 in a 'Fresh Outfit My Mom Bought Me'

Ethan Hawke's Instagram post shows solidarity with the Screen Actors Guild as the union approaches three weeks since it began striking Hollywood productions

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 1, 2023 03:12PM EDT
L'acteur Ethan Hawke le 17 mai 2023 lors du 76e festival de Cannes.
Photo:

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Ethan Hawke is recalling the day he joined the Screen Actors Guild.

On Tuesday, Hawke, 52, shared a throwback photo of himself at 14 years old outside a building bearing the SAG nameplate on its exterior that the actor said was taken on the day he received his membership card to the labor union.

"Age 14. In a fresh outfit my mom bought me for the honor of going to receive my SAG card," the First Reformed star wrote in a caption to the photo, which shows him posing with one hand in his pocket and carrying a notebook and book in his other hand.

"They’ve had my back ever since," Hawke added of his relationship with the guild, adding the hashtags "#SAGAftraStrong #WGAStrong" to the end of his post.

Hawke made his onscreen debut in the 1985 science fiction movie Explorers alongside the late River Phoenix, who also made his film debut in the movie. Hawke broke out just four years later with a lead role in Dead Poets Society, leading him to a decades-long acting and writing career during which he has received four Academy Award nominations.

Hawke's post comes as SAG-AFTRA's ongoing strike against major Hollywood productions approaches its third week; the Writers Guild of America, which the actor also mentioned in his post, has also been on strike since May 2.

SAG-AFTRA's 160,000 members were ordered “to cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts" after the strike began at midnight on July 13. Between the actors' strike and the writers' strike, virtually all production on major Hollywood movies and television shows is on pause, even as the industry experienced two major box office hits with the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Highly anticipated films like Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2 and Wicked are among those productions that can only be completed after the strike ends. While actors and writers continue to take to the picket lines, SAG-AFTRA has approved some independent productions without ties to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to continue or start filming via an interim agreement that follows updated contract set forth by SAG-AFTRA during negotiations.

Hawke appears to have three movies and one television show in the works, according to his IMDb page. It is unclear which of these projects may have been delayed by the strike.

Ethan Hawke attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals
Ethan Hawke attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Days prior to the strike's start, Hawke shared an image to Instagram displaying five photos of himself taken during the decade-long production of his 2014 movie Boyhood, in which he played a father whose son's adolescence is chronicled in real time over 10 years.

"The many faces of Mason Sr.," he wrote in a caption at the time, noting that it had been 10 years since production wrapped on the Richard Linklater film.

"[Boyhood was] one of the most profound projects I’ve ever been a part of," he wrote at the time. "Will Manhood ever come…??"

Related Articles
Jenna Ortega, Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey
Why Jenna Ortega and Matthew McConaughey Movies Can Still Film Amid SAG Strike
Will Smith Weighs in on SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'Itâs a Pivotal Moment for Our Profession'
Will Smith Weighs in on SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'It's a Pivotal Moment for Our Profession'
Why Prince Albert of Monacoâs Daughter Jazmin Is Hitting the Picket Lines for the Actorsâ Strike
Why Prince Albert of Monaco's Daughter Jazmin Is Hitting the Picket Lines in Los Angeles for SAG Strike
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023
Viola Davis Steps Back from ‘G20’ Movie Over SAG-AFTRA Strike: Not ‘Appropriate for This to Move Forward During Strike’
Stunt performer protesting in support of SAG AFTRA in Atlanta https://www.instagram.com/p/CvFxO2zg16d/?hl=en CR: Elena Sanchez/Instagram
'Indiana Jones' Stunt Performer Lights Himself on Fire During SAG Strike Rally: 'Tired of Being Burned'
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg Cancels 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary Concerts in 'Solidarity' with Hollywood Strikes
This Is Us - Season 1
Mandy Moore Reflects on Her 'Forever Family' Bond with 'This Is Us' Costars: 'Maybe It'll Come to Fruition Again'
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Reflects on SAG Membership as She Joins Strike Picket Lines: 'Proud to Walk in Solidarity'
General view of the atmosphere outside the San Diego Convention Center during 2022 Comic-Con International on July 20, 2022 in San Diego, California.
How San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Is Still Happening Without Hollywood Stars amid SAG Strike
An Emmy statue at the 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview at LA Live in Los Angeles, California on September 12, 2019. - The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 22, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
2023 Emmys Ceremony Delayed as Hollywood Strikes Continue
Colin Farrell and Tory Kittles walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman and Kate Flannery Walk the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in Los Angeles
'Scandal' reunion on the SAG Aftra picket line
'Scandal' Reunion! Find Out Why the Stars of the D.C. Soap's Power Trio Came Back Together
Seann William Scott and American Pie
'American Pie' Star Seann William Scott Recalls Selling Churros at L.A. Zoo After Getting Paid $8K for Hit Comedy
THIS IS US, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore in 'Career Days'
Mandy Moore Claims She Once Received a Check for a Penny for 'This Is Us' Streaming Revenues
Striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers picket outside Paramount Studios on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles
Hollywood Actors to Go on Strike After Unanimous Vote: 'Left Us with No Alternative'
Dwayne Johnson at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023
Dwayne Johnson Makes 'Historic Donation' to SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund amid Ongoing Strike