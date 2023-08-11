Hawaii officials say an estimated 1,000 people are missing amid devastating wildfires as they admit it was "impossible" to quickly warn residents.

With a current death toll of 67 people, large areas of the island of Maui decimated and the historic town of Lahaina in ruins, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green warned that the death toll will rise as first responders reach parts of the island that had previously been inaccessible due to multiple ongoing fires.

"We are seeing loss of life," Gov. Green said at a Thursday news conference. "We will continue to see loss of life." He added that the fires were the "greatest emergency we've seen in decades."

While Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier approximated the number of missing people to be around 1,000, he did caution that "honestly we don't know."

"Doesn't mean that's how many that we have that have passed. I'm not saying that number at all," he clarified at Thursday's news conference. "But because we can't contact them, and because they can't come into the greater valley as quickly or as much as we'd like, because they're actually in shelter, until we get some of those basic things set up, we're not going to have that number."

Lahaina, a resort town of about 13,000 residents located on the northwest coast of Maui, has been utterly devastated, according to officials, who said that power, water, and internet access remain down.

A man walks through the wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 11. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

When asked for specific numbers on how many structures had been burned within historic Lahaina, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen responded, "I'm telling you, none of it's there. It's all burned to the ground."

Ventura added that the fire moved so quickly from brush to neighborhoods that it was "physically impossible" to get messages to the emergency management agencies in time.

Bissen echoed that message.

“The fires came up so quickly and they spread so fast,” Mayor Bissen told NBC's TODAY on Friday. "I think this was an impossible situation."

"The gusts were up to 80 miles an hour. Some sustained between 45 and 60, 65," he said. "Everything happened so quickly. I can't comment on whether or not the sirens sounded or not, but I know that the fires came up so quickly and they spread so fast."

Police Chief Pelletier also addressed questions about the warning system on Thursday, stressing that "nobody saw this coming, period."

Gov. Green noted that the tragedy was especially difficult to anticipate because it "came in the night with high winds," adding that the state is short on firefighting resources and personnel. Several outlets report that within Maui County there are at most 65 firefighters working at any given time, and that they are responsible for fighting fires on three islands.

Hawaii's Gov. Josh Green spoke during an August 10 press conference about the wildfires in Maui. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

"Climate change is here, and it's affecting the islands, and I think that's what you're seeing with this fire," Green said.

Utility company Hawaiian Electric is currently coordinating with state and county emergency response efforts in Maui, with the utility provider posting the following message on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Crews geared up this morning to continue work in safely accessible areas to assess damage and make repairs in Upcountry and West Maui. Hawaiian Electric has deployed equipment and workers from Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Hawaii Island and Oahu to assist with restoration efforts."

Hawaiian Electric is asking Maui customers to prepare for extended power outages that could last "several weeks."

County officials are urging people to remain patient and heed local safety warnings as search and rescue efforts get underway aided by teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

"I know that you guys don't have some of the supplies, you don't have power," Pelletier said. "But we have to respect the fact that we've got loved ones in that earth and we've got to do the right thing and get them out the right way. That's going to take time."

Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura warned there are still 3 active fires on the island and with the present weather pattern, there is the potential for rapid fire progress. He advised everyone to remain out of the burn zone, which remains a safety hazard, especially given the fallen telephone poles, he added.

The American Red Cross has resources available to help reconnect loved ones. A Red Cross Emergency App has also been updated to let loved ones know you are safe.

Below is a list of several other organizations accepting donations to help those affected by the wildfires: