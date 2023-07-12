Entertainment Sports See Every Star Arriving at the 2023 ESPYS It's the biggest awards night in sports! See your favorite athletes and stars arriving at ESPN's annual celebration in L.A. By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 12, 2023 08:58PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty It's time for the ESPYS! The annual celebration of excellence in sports is kicking off Wednesday night, July 12, in Los Angeles. This year's honorees include big names in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey and beyond, with special awards going to the Buffalo Bills training staff that saved player Damar Hamlin, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team "for their resilient fight for equal pay off the field," and White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, who is now in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The 2023 ESPYS will air live on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC. 01 of 48 Tiffany Haddish Christopher Polk/Variety 02 of 48 Nastia Liukin Frazer Harrison/Getty 03 of 48 Jessica Long Christopher Polk/getty 04 of 48 Claire Thompson Frazer Harrison/Getty 05 of 48 Erin Cahill Frazer Harrison/Getty 06 of 48 Michael Block Frazer Harrison/Getty 07 of 48 Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Frazer Harrison/Getty 08 of 48 Ryan Clark Frazer Harrison/Getty 09 of 48 Terron Armstead Kevin Mazur/Getty 10 of 48 Isiah Pacheco Frazer Harrison/Getty 11 of 48 Xavier McKinney Frazer Harrison/Getty 12 of 48 Eric Kendricks Frazer Harrison/Getty 13 of 48 Bianca Winslow Frazer Harrison/Getty 14 of 48 Darrell Taylor Frazer Harrison/Getty 15 of 48 James Pitaro Frazer Harrison/Getty 16 of 48 Jerry Jacobs Frazer Harrison/Getty 17 of 48 Lanny Smith Frazer Harrison/Getty 18 of 48 Scotty James Frazer Harrison/Getty 19 of 48 Monica McNutt Frazer Harrison/Getty 20 of 48 Katie Austin Christopher Polk/Variety 21 of 48 Jonathan Kuminga Christopher Polk/Variety 22 of 48 Skylar Diggins-Smith Christopher Polk/Variety 23 of 48 MJ Acosta Christopher Polk/Variety 24 of 48 Diana Flores Christopher Polk/Variety 25 of 48 Dion Dawkins Christopher Polk/Variety 26 of 48 Colleen Quigley Christopher Polk/Variety 27 of 48 Alexis Morris Christopher Polk/Variety 28 of 48 Amy Purdy Frazer Harrison/Getty 29 of 48 Lil Rel Howery Frazer Harrison/Getty 30 of 48 Angel Reese Christopher Polk/Variety 31 of 48 Flau'jae Christopher Polk/Variety 32 of 48 Hasan Minhaj Christopher Polk/Variety 33 of 48 Jasmine Carson Christopher Polk/Variety 34 of 48 Melanie Barcenas Christopher Polk/Variety 35 of 48 Zach Miller Frazer Harrison/Getty 36 of 48 Erica McKee Christopher Polk/getty 37 of 48 Brie Garcia Frazer Harrison/Getty 38 of 48 Alix Earle Christopher Polk/getty 39 of 48 H.E.R. Christopher Polk/getty 40 of 48 Lolo Jones Christopher Polk/getty 41 of 48 Paul Walter Hauser Christopher Polk/getty 42 of 48 Susannah Scaroni Christopher Polk/getty 43 of 48 Terrell Owens Christopher Polk/getty 44 of 48 Joe Haden Frazer Harrison/Getty 45 of 48 Alexander Volkanovski Frazer Harrison/Getty 46 of 48 Coco Jones Christopher Polk/Getty 47 of 48 Kentavious & McKenzie Caldwell-Pope Frazer Harrison/Getty 48 of 48 Victoria Arlen Frazer Harrison/Getty