See Every Star Arriving at the 2023 ESPYS

It's the biggest awards night in sports! See your favorite athletes and stars arriving at ESPN's annual celebration in L.A.

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 12, 2023 08:58PM EDT
ESPYS Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty

It's time for the ESPYS!

The annual celebration of excellence in sports is kicking off Wednesday night, July 12, in Los Angeles. This year's honorees include big names in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey and beyond, with special awards going to the Buffalo Bills training staff that saved player Damar Hamlin, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team "for their resilient fight for equal pay off the field," and White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, who is now in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 2023 ESPYS will air live on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC.

01 of 48

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/Variety
02 of 48

Nastia Liukin

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Nastia Liukin attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
03 of 48

Jessica Long

Jessica Long at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/getty
04 of 48

Claire Thompson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Claire Thompson attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

Frazer Harrison/Getty
05 of 48

Erin Cahill

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Erin Cahill attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

Frazer Harrison/Getty
06 of 48

Michael Block

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Michael Block attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
07 of 48

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: (L-R) Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
08 of 48

Ryan Clark

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Ryan Clark attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
09 of 48

Terron Armstead

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Terron Armstead attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
10 of 48

Isiah Pacheco

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Isiah Pacheco attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
11 of 48

Xavier McKinney

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Xavier McKinney attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
12 of 48

Eric Kendricks

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Eric Kendricks attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
13 of 48

Bianca Winslow

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Bianca Winslow attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
14 of 48

Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Frazer Harrison/Getty
15 of 48

James Pitaro

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: James Pitaro attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
16 of 48

Jerry Jacobs

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Jerry Jacobs attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
17 of 48

Lanny Smith

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Lanny Smith attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
18 of 48

Scotty James

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Scotty James attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
19 of 48

Monica McNutt

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Monica McNutt attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
20 of 48

Katie Austin

Katie Austin at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/Variety
21 of 48

Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/Variety
22 of 48

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/Variety
23 of 48

MJ Acosta

MJ Acosta at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/Variety
24 of 48

Diana Flores

Diana Flores at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/Variety
25 of 48

Dion Dawkins

Dion Dawkins at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/Variety
26 of 48

Colleen Quigley

Colleen Quigley at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/Variety
27 of 48

Alexis Morris

Alexis Morris at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/Variety
28 of 48

Amy Purdy

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Amy Purdy attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
29 of 48

Lil Rel Howery

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Lil Rel Howery attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
30 of 48

Angel Reese

Angel Reese at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/Variety
31 of 48

Flau'jae

Flau'jae at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/Variety
32 of 48

Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/Variety
33 of 48

Jasmine Carson

Jasmine Carson at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/Variety
34 of 48

Melanie Barcenas

Melanie Barcenas at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/Variety
35 of 48

Zach Miller

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Zach Miller attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
36 of 48

Erica McKee

Erica McKee at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/getty
37 of 48

Brie Garcia

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Brie Garcia attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
38 of 48

Alix Earle

Alix Earle at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/getty
39 of 48

H.E.R.

H.E.R at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/getty
40 of 48

Lolo Jones

Lolo Jones at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/getty
41 of 48

Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/getty
42 of 48

Susannah Scaroni

Susannah Scaroni at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/getty
43 of 48

Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Christopher Polk/getty
44 of 48

Joe Haden

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Joe Haden attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
45 of 48

Alexander Volkanovski

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Alexander Volkanovski attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood,

Frazer Harrison/Getty
46 of 48

Coco Jones

Coco Jones at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Christopher Polk/Getty
47 of 48

Kentavious & McKenzie Caldwell-Pope

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: (L-R) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and McKenzie Caldwell-Pope attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
48 of 48

Victoria Arlen

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Victoria Arlen attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
Related Articles
Former WWE Star Mike 'Mantaur' Halac Dead at 55
Former WWE Star Mike 'Mantaur' Halac Dead at 55: 'A Man Who Was Larger Than Life'
Image
Barry Bonds Says He's Been 'Vindicated' and Argues He Belongs in the MLB Hall of Fame
Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon
All the Celebrity Couples at Wimbledon 2023
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates defeating defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in the quarter-final during Day Nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023
Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina Says Russian Invasion, Becoming a Mom 'Made Me a Different Person'
56-year-old footballer Kazuyoshi Miura comes off the bench for Oliveirense in the second half of a Portuguese second-tier clash with Leixoes in Oliveira de Azemeis
World's Oldest Soccer Player Signs New Contract in Portugal: 'Passion Is What Drives Me'
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Patrick Mahomes Says Wife Brittany Is Key to His Success as Player and Parent (Exclusive)
Larsa Pippen Says Sheâs 'Embarrassed' and 'Traumatized' Over Michael Jordan's Comments About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen Says She’s 'Embarrassed' over Michael Jordan's Comments About Her Relationship with Marcus Jordan
helsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman attend the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Who Is Freddie Freeman's Wife? All About Chelsea Freeman
ESPYS Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Red Carpet Date Night #2! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Hit the 2023 ESPY Awards
NHL player profile photo on Calgary Flames' Akim Aliu during a previous game in Calgary, Alberta
Akim Aliu on Dealing with Racism in Hockey: 'The Harder I Tried, the More I Didn't Fit in' (Exclusive)
Kelley O'Hara #5 of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023
USWNT's Kelley O'Hara on Her 'Special' Year Getting Engaged and Making Her 4th World Cup Team (Exclusive)
Mookie Betts and Brianna Hammonds attend the 2022 ESPYs
Who Is Mookie Betts' Wife? All About Brianna Hammonds
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and her teammate Alex Morgan, right, react after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match
Alex Morgan Not Ready to Retire Like Teammate Megan Rapinoe: 'My Body Feels Good' (Exclusive)
Caster Semenya of Team South Africa competes in the Mixed Relay race during the 2023 World Cross Country Championships
Olympic Champion Caster Semenya Wins Legal Battle Over Discriminatory Testing of Her Testosterone Levels
Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on March 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson Admits to Continued Struggles with Dieting: 'It's Hard'
: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern University football team
Northwestern Fires Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald After Former Players Raise Concern Over Hazing, 'Vile' Abuse