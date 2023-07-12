See Every Star Arriving at the 2023 ESPYS

It's time for the ESPYS!

The annual celebration of excellence in sports is kicking off Wednesday night, July 12, in Los Angeles. This year's honorees include big names in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey and beyond, with special awards going to the Buffalo Bills training staff that saved player Damar Hamlin, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team "for their resilient fight for equal pay off the field," and White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, who is now in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 2023 ESPYS will air live on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC.