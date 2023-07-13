Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the ESPYs — See Their Glam Appearance

The TikTok star and her football player boyfriend just hard launched their relationship

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 11:08AM EDT
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty 

It’s official!

After weeks of swirling speculation, TikTok sensation Alix Earle and football player Braxton Berrios have seemingly confirmed their relationship. At the 2023 ESPY Awards, honoring greatness in athletic achievement, the duo walked the red carpet hand-in-hand. 

Earle rocked a strapless leather dress, which was feminine but edgy. With her hair half up and half down, Earle shimmered with her glossy lips and dramatic smokey eye. Topped off with a statement earring and Steve Madden heels, the look was simple but daring. 

Berrios, who is a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, sported a classic light pink suit. While the look was classic menswear, the color choice reminded just a bit of the fervent Barbie-mania

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Always one to document her life, Earle took to TikTok to showcase her getting ready for the ceremony. This included her initial glam, getting her hair styled, and one final video to show off the outfit. 

“Just going today as a plus-one,” Earle said in a TikTok before the ceremony. “You guys can probably guess who I’m going with. 

While Earle and Berrios’ relationship has been an open secret for the past month, the ESPY Awards provides one of the first instances that the pair have publicly appeared together. Fans have suspected a growing relationship from Earle’s TikTok feed, as she posts increasingly loved-up clips. 

Back in June, the couple posted a TikTok to Earle’s page of them cooking and enjoying a romantic date night. At the beginning of the clip, the pair cozied up next to each other on a balcony that overlooked Miami’s Biscayne Bay at sunset. 

Alix Earle at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles
Alix Earle.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Still, it’s been a rocky road for the couple to reach their ESPY Awards hard launch. Before Earle, Berrios dated Sofia Culpo, star of TLC’s The Culpo Sisters. On June 27, as rumors of Earle and Berrios’ relationship began to leak, Culpo took to TikTok to shade her ex. 

“Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends,” Culpo captioned her TikTok, before using the hashtags #girltok and #narcredflag. 

Culpo would go on to delete the post, sharing a TikTok story detailing her reaction. “I'm sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn't that deep," she said. "It really wasn't that deep. I'm literally getting texts from my friends like, 'I'm thinking of you, are you doing okay?' I'm good. I'm good. The internet is wild, but we're good."

Alix Earle at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles
Alix Earle.

ABC

Even if it “wasn’t that deep,” Berrios still felt the need to comment on Culpo’s claims. "I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy," Berrios wrote on his Instagram Story. "I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship. It was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out."

