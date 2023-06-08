Esports Star Karel 'Twisten' Ašenbrener Dead at 19: 'Rest Easy Brother, We All Love You'

The star Valorant player had been candid about his battle with depression

By
Published on June 8, 2023 04:41 PM
Karel "Twisten" Asenbrener
Photo:

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games/Getty

Czech eSports star Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener has died at age 19.

Harry "Gorilla" Mepham, a coach for Ašenbrener's Team Vitality, confirmed on social media that the gamer died by suicide.

"I woke up this morning to the news of one of my closest friends, someone who genuinely felt as if he was my brother, taking his own life," Mepham wrote. "Words can not describe the grief or emptiness I'm feeling right now. I loved him and forever will. Rest easy brother, we all love you."

Team Vitality also confirmed the sad news on Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to share with you that our Valorant player Karel 'Twisten' Ašenbrener passed away last night," Team Vitality wrote. "We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss, and our first thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this difficult time."

Earlier this year, the star Valorant player candidly shared his struggle with depression, opening up in a social media post that he had “been dealing with depression for over two years now.”

"I self harmed and was in [a] bad situation for a few days and was considering ending it all but my dad saved me," he wrote. "I spent [a] few days in the ‘worst' Mental Health Hospital for people that have serious problems."

He added, "It was the hardest time for me as a person and as a professional eSports athlete. But after that time I knew why I'm playing games and what my team means to me."

Karel "Twisten" Asenbrener

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ašenbrener won $10,000 in a match on May 25, according to Escorenews.

In his final post on Twitter Tuesday, he wrote: “Good night.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Mark Consuelos Wrestles NCAA Champion
Watch Mark Consuelos Don a Singlet and Attempt to Wrestle NCAA Champ Mason Parris
Pat Casey and family arrive at the Safe Kids Day held at Smashbox Studios
BMX Community Pays Tribute to Pat Casey After He Dies at Motocross Track: 'We Lost an Icon'
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media about the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia's golf interests at the Canadian Open golf tournament
Rory McIlroy Says He Feels 'Like a Sacrificial Lamb' in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner advances the ball against the Dallas Wings during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Brittney Griner Gets Warm Welcome in First Game Back in Texas: 'The Love Meant a Lot to Me'
TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi Confirms He's Signing with MLS Team Inter Miami 'to Live Football in Another Way'
Cavinder Twins Make WWE Television Debut
Cavinder Twins Make Their WWE Television Debut for the Pro Wrestling Company
May 20, 2023: The 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. The RNYRR Boardwalk Kids Run is situated alongside the adult course. (Photo by Jon Simon for NYRR)
Harry Kane Wants to Be an 'Inspiration' to 'Young Boys and Girls' at 2026 World Cup in U.S. (Exclusive)
The Iron Sheik
The Iron Sheik, WWE Legend and Hall of Famer, Dead at 81: 'Truly One of a Kind'
John McEnroe and Patty Smyth
Who Is John McEnroe's Wife? All About Singer Patty Smyth and Their Decades-Long Marriage
Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner, speaks during the trophy ceremony during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship
9/11 Family Group 'Shocked and Deeply Offended' by PGA's Merger with Saudi-Backed-LIV Golf
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin throws a pass following the announcement of the first program of his Chasing M's Foundation, the Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour, Saturday, June 3, 2023
Damar Hamlin Practices for First Time Since On-Field Cardiac Arrest: 'An Amazing Story'
Kenan Thompson Reprises His Mighty Ducks Role for Skate Session with Hockey Star P.K. Subban
Kenan Thompson Reprises His 'Mighty Ducks' Role for Skate Session with Hockey Star P.K. Subban
Pat Casey and family arrive at the Safe Kids Day held at Smashbox Studios
BMX Biker Pat Casey, 29, Dies After Crash at Motocross Track
Josh Allen
Josh Allen Says He's 'Loving' Time Between NFL Seasons to 'Develop Those Relationships' (Exclusive)
Berry Henson
Uber Driver Berry Henson Scores a Coveted Qualifying Spot in U.S. Open
Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Indianapolis Colts
Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Takes 'Full Responsibility' amid NFL Betting Investigation: 'I Am Very Sorry'