ESPN's Laura Rutledge and Husband Josh Welcome Baby No. 2: 'Beyond My Wildest Dreams' (Exclusive)

Published on June 5, 2023
Laura Rutledge
Photo:

Alyssa Ashley Photography | Connecticut Family Photographer

Laura Rutledge's home team just got a little bit bigger!

The host of ESPN's NFL Live and husband Josh Rutledge, both 34, welcomed their second baby together, son Jack Alexander Rutledge, on Thursday, May 25, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Jack arrived at 4:11 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measuring 20 1⁄4 inches long at birth. The couple's new addition joins 3-year-old daughter Reese.

"We are so thankful to welcome a new addition to our family," the new mom of two tells PEOPLE. "I never thought I’d even be able to have one child with the pressures of my career so to have two is beyond my wildest dreams."

"It’s so special to know that we are giving our daughter Reese a sibling, especially after going through a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2021," she adds.

Laura Rutledge baby boy

Alyssa Ashley Photography | Connecticut Family Photographer

Laura tells PEOPLE that she and Josh, a former MLB player who is now a current real estate agent with Coldwell Banker and owner of West Alabama Ford, "always loved" the name Jack.

"Alexander is in honor of my late brother Alex who would have been the best uncle," she adds. "Baby Jack’s initials are also the same as his dad, J.A.R."

Laura Rutledge family

Alyssa Ashley Photography | Connecticut Family Photographer

Reese is already settling into her role as a big sister.

"Reese is over the moon excited about being a big sister. She loves babies and she is already telling us all the things she’s going to teach Jack how to do," says Laura.

"She always amazes us but watching her become a big sister is remarkable. "

Laura rutledge baby

Alyssa Ashley Photography | Connecticut Family Photographer

Before welcoming baby Jack, the SEC Nation host made headlines for working some of her biggest career moments right up to the end of her pregnancy.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have been so supported throughout my pregnancy at ESPN," Laura tells PEOPLE.

Reese Rutledge: 3-year-old daughter born October 2019

Alyssa Ashley Photography | Connecticut Family Photographer

"One of the best parts about the last 10 months is my colleagues and bosses consistently asked me how much and how long I wanted to work," she explains. "In my case, I didn’t want to miss out on the job I love so I was put in a position to do as much as I wanted instead of a decision being made for me."

"I’ll always treasure knowing Jack was with me during some of the biggest moments of my career from NFL sidelines in London to the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff Semifinal coverage," she adds.

Reese Rutledge: 3-year-old daughter born October 2019

Alyssa Ashley Photography | Connecticut Family Photographer

Laura first revealed her exciting pregnancy news in February, posting an adorable video of daughter Reese sharing the happy announcement.

"I have a baby brother coming!" Reese proudly says before giggling while her parents sit behind her.

"Reese enters her big sister era in May 💙," the reporter captioned her post.

