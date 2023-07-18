ESPN’s Jeff Passan Says He Broke His Back After ‘a Large Tree Limb’ Fell on Him

“The good news: I still have use of my arms, legs and Twitter fingers,” Passan wrote on Twitter

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 04:33PM EDT
Bryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves talks to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan
ESPN reporter Jeff Passan talks to Bryce Elder the Atlanta Braves . Photo:

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty

Jeff Passan is one of the most respected and influential baseball reporters in the country, but he says he recently faced a curveball.

The ESPN insider and columnist shared on Twitter Monday that “a large tree limb decided to fall and crush me” while doing cleanup work following a storm in Kansas City.

“The good news: I still have use of my arms, legs and Twitter fingers,” he wrote. “The bad news: I have a broken back.”

“The vertebra fracture will heal,” he added. “I will be better. I'm hoping the pain subsides between now and the trade deadline, though painkiller-fueled tweets could be a fun time.”

According to The Kansas City Star, trees and power lines were knocked down by the 100 mph winds last Friday, causing widespread damage. Officials from Evergy — the area’s largest energy provider — said the storm was the company’s largest in five years with 186,000 customers in Kansas and Missouri suffering power outages at its peak, per the outlet.

In a follow-up Tweet on Monday, Passan — who lives in the Kansas City area — shared a photo of the fallen tree limb in the grass.

“This is the culprit,” he wrote in the caption "You can be damn sure I will be making a bat out of it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Passan had been relatively quiet on Twitter since the MLB All-Star game last Tuesday, only tweeting a video of Liam Hendriks’ Jimmy V Award speech at the ESPYS and retweeting two posts, USA Today reported.

In his tweet Monday, Passan gave his thanks to everyone who helped since the accident.

“To my incredible family, friends and everyone at ESPN who have been so supportive: Thank you,” Passan wrote on Twitter. “For the nurses, doctors and support staff at KU Med: I so appreciate your care and diligence. And to those who are so vital to helping me deliver news this time of year especially: My back may be shot, but my phone still works.”

Related Articles
Christen Press #23 of Angel City FC looks on after the game against the OL Reign
USWNT's Christen Press Reveals She Needs Fourth ACL Surgery: ‘An Athlete’s Recovery Nightmare’
A member of the grounds crew falls underneath the tarp during a weather delay
Cincinnati Reds Grounds Crew Member Gets Stuck Under Rain Tarp: 'Mayday!'
Shaquille O'Neal Jokingly Shares Picture of How His New BBL Gone Look
Shaquille O'Neal Lets Kids Rescue Him from 'Drowning' in a Pool During Hawaii Vacation — Watch
Magic Johnson Continues His European Vacation
Magic Johnson ‘Excited’ to Have Kids EJ, Andre, Elisa and Their Families Join for Yacht Vacation
Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel is interviewed prior to the start of the SEC Championship football game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 3rd, 2022
Johnny Manziel Recalls Feeling 'Empty Inside' During Tumultuous NFL Career in 'Untold' — See the Trailer
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023
Patrick Mahomes ‘Truly’ Believes He ‘Wouldn’t Be in the Position I Am Now’ Without Wife Brittany
Simone Biles reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021
Simone Biles Says She's Managing Her Mental Health as She Returns to Gymnastics with 'Lots of Therapy'
NBC Sports/YouTube
Tour de France Fan Causes Massive Crash by Taking a Sidelines Selfie
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi (2nd L) is presented by (from R) owners of Inter Miami CF David Beckham
'Emotional' David Beckham Welcomes Lionel Messi to His Inter Miami FC Team: 'Truly a Dream'
Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors holds the trophy after winning the American Century Championship on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship
Steph Curry Was 'a Kid in a Candy Store' After Winning Golf Tournament and Nailing Hole-in-One
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (L) holds the Men's Singles Trophy alongside Novak Djokovic of Serbia
Carlos Alcaraz Defeats 4-Time Consecutive Wimbledon Winner Novak Djokovic in Thrilling Men's Singles Final
Marketa Vondrousova and Stepan Simek
Who Is Markéta Vondroušová’s Husband? All About Stepan Simek
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the international friendly match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Beijing, China.
Lionel Messi Spotted Grocery Shopping at Florida Publix Before Making MLS Debut with Inter Miami
Candice Crawford and Tony Romo attend the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022 in New York City
Tony Romo Says He’s 'Incredibly Fortunate' to Have Support of Wife Candice: 'My Biggest Fan' (Exclusive)
CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson sat down with football start Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says He Likes to 'Be the Villain a Little Bit' During Away Games: 'It's Just as Fun'
BATON ROUGE, LA - FEBRUARY 24: Danielle Ballard #32 of the LSU Tigers brings the ball upcourt against the Kentucky Wildcats during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 24, 2013 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game 77=-72. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Danielle Ballard, Former LSU Basketball Star, Dead at 29 After 'Tragic Accident'