ESPN’s Jeff Passan Says He Broke His Back After ‘a Large Tree Limb’ Fell on Him

Jeff Passan is one of the most respected and influential baseball reporters in the country, but he says he recently faced a curveball.

The ESPN insider and columnist shared on Twitter Monday that “a large tree limb decided to fall and crush me” while doing cleanup work following a storm in Kansas City.

“The good news: I still have use of my arms, legs and Twitter fingers,” he wrote. “The bad news: I have a broken back.”

“The vertebra fracture will heal,” he added. “I will be better. I'm hoping the pain subsides between now and the trade deadline, though painkiller-fueled tweets could be a fun time.”

According to The Kansas City Star, trees and power lines were knocked down by the 100 mph winds last Friday, causing widespread damage. Officials from Evergy — the area’s largest energy provider — said the storm was the company’s largest in five years with 186,000 customers in Kansas and Missouri suffering power outages at its peak, per the outlet.

In a follow-up Tweet on Monday, Passan — who lives in the Kansas City area — shared a photo of the fallen tree limb in the grass.

“This is the culprit,” he wrote in the caption "You can be damn sure I will be making a bat out of it.”

Passan had been relatively quiet on Twitter since the MLB All-Star game last Tuesday, only tweeting a video of Liam Hendriks’ Jimmy V Award speech at the ESPYS and retweeting two posts, USA Today reported.

In his tweet Monday, Passan gave his thanks to everyone who helped since the accident.

“To my incredible family, friends and everyone at ESPN who have been so supportive: Thank you,” Passan wrote on Twitter. “For the nurses, doctors and support staff at KU Med: I so appreciate your care and diligence. And to those who are so vital to helping me deliver news this time of year especially: My back may be shot, but my phone still works.”

