ESPN Soccer Analyst Shaka Hislop Reportedly 'Okay' After Collapsing on Live TV Before Game in California

Published on July 24, 2023 09:09AM EDT
Shaka Hislop speaks during the 'The Ugle Side of The Beautiful Game' panel during day two of the International Champions Cup launch event
Shaka Hislop. Photo:

Mike Stobe/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop is “conscious and talking” after collapsing during a live broadcast on Sunday, his co-host Dan Thomas has shared.

Hislop, 54, was seen stumbling before he fell to the floor during pre-game coverage with Thomas at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, ahead of AC Milan’s match against Real Madrid. Video showed Thomas calling for medics following Hislop's collapse as coverage cut to commercials.

Thomas gave an update on Hislop’s condition on ESPN FC at halftime: “As it stands, it's good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all; he's apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.”

The anchor said that, while it’s “far too early for any sort of [medical] diagnosis," Hislop’s family shared that he is doing “okay.”

“We spoke to his family, as well — because you imagine, seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that can scare you amongst a family. We fortunately, we spoke to his wife, and things are looking okay,” Thomas added.

Shortly after Hislop’s collapse, Thomas had tweeted, “Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him.”

Commentator Adrian Healey shared that Hislop had “recovered” as he also gave an update.

“I didn’t see the incident ... but I’m sure it was an alarming one. We’ve been told in definitive terms that he is okay,” he said during ESPN’s broadcast of the AC Milan and Real Madrid match, per CNN

Shaka Hislop attends day two of the International Champions Cup launch event
Shaka Hislop at the International Champions Cup launch event on March 28, 2019, in New York City.

Mike Stobe/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Born in England, Hislop retired from soccer as a goalkeeper in 2007 following a 15-year career. He played for Newcastle United F.C., West Ham United F.C. and Reading F.C., among other teams, and represented Trinidad and Tobago on the men’s national team at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Hislop eventually transitioned into television work, where he leads sports coverage following his soccer retirement.

The ESPN commentator has received an outpouring of well wishes from fans following his collapse on social media.

"Sending thoughts and prayers to Shaka Hislop after he passed out live on the ESPN broadcast of AC Milan vs. Real Madrid,” one fan tweeted. “Glad to hear he's conscious now, and the medics are looking after him.”

“Much love to Shaka Hislop and all at ESPN tonight. Terrifying to witness. Wishing all strength and a speedy return to health for the big man,” another added.

