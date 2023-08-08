Erykah Badu Shows Off New Braids in Filter vs. No-Filter Selfie Video: 'Clean. Renew. Refresh'

The "Bag Lady" singer is known for her ultra-thin braids, which, at times, have been floor-length

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 03:33PM EDT
Erykah Badu filter
Erykah Badu shows off her new braids in a filter versus no-filter selfie video. Photo:

Erykah Badu/Instagram

Erykah Badu is feeling her new hairstyle.

The "On & On" singer, 52, posted a selfie video on Instagram on Tuesday, showing her 6.2 million followers her freshly braided hair. In the clip, she could be seen admiring and running her fingers over the ultra-thin braids as she panned the camera around to capture different angles of herself.

Midway through the video, she gave a small smile and said, "Let's see what it look like with no filter." Her freckles disappeared and her shimmery eye makeup was less visible. "This is nothing at all," she said.

She captioned the post, "Clean. Renew. Refresh. Smile. Trust yourself. Dance in the moonlight."

Badu's fans had a lot to say about the hair video. "The sounds of your braids gave me brain tingles ✨," one person jokingly commented.

"No filter is required mama!! But they are fun," another wrote. Quite a few followers let emojis do the talking for them, commenting with lots of fire symbols and heart-eye faces.

In 2016, the musician offered a little insight into the process of creating her trademark braids. While being interviewed by The New York Times in her Manhattan hotel room, her hairstylist arrived to tend to her braids, which were nearly floor-length at the time. Badu explained that she liked to have her hair "touched up" every two to four weeks to keep up with new growth.

That night's braiding session lasted nearly six hours. “I wanted [the braids] to be as thin as the lines on your hand,” Badu said, estimating at the time that she had thousands of braids, each taking about eight to 15 minutes to do by hand.

Badu told the outlet that she'd wanted to have her hair in braids ever since she was a young girl, when she saw a drawing in a Dallas shop of two women with very long braids. "I think that’s me, I feel that energy," she recalled. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

erykah badu
Erykah Badu attends an event in March 2023.

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty

Badu likely squeezed her recent hair refresh session into a very busy schedule. The "Didn't Cha Know" singer is not only a mom to three children — son Seven, 25, and daughters Puma, 19, and Mars, 14, but she also moonlights as a practicing doula alongside her music career. She's even helped deliver famous friends' babies, including Teyana Taylor's second child.

“I became a doula by default," she previously told Pitchfork. "I had [son] Seven naturally at home, and a couple of years later I was traveling through Europe, and one of my best friends, Afya, who is the wife of stic.man from dead prez, went into labor,” Badu explained.

“I naturally knew what to do, and it was then that I figured out that this was something I can do that makes me so fulfilled,” she continued.

Related Articles
Charli D'Amelio haircut
Charli D'Amelio Debuts Edgy Chin-Length Bob Loved by Kourtney Kardashian: See the Dramatic Cut
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Kelsea Ballerini's Big Haircut Was a 'Spur of the Moment' Decision: 'A New Chapter' (Exclusive)
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Gets a 'Cool Girlie Summer Bob' – See the Picture!
Halle Berry Natural Hairstyle
Halle Berry Calls Her Natural Hairstyle a ‘Sunday Serve’: ‘My Man Loves This’
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Says She Needs More Makeup for Her Nose as She Ages: 'There's More Real Estate'
Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi leaving her hotel to go perform her new album "You and I"
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Step Out in Matching Head-to-Toe Blue Outfits
Brian Austin Green poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards; Brian Austin Green Debuts Newly Shaved Head
Brian Austin Green Debuts Newly Shaved Head: 'Fresh Cut'
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shows Off Toned Figure in Tiny Brown Bikini While Enjoying Italian Vacation: 'Bonjourno'
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Poses in Shades and Pink Pumps for Instagram Photo Shoot: 'X & the City'
Ben Affleck Buys 'Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again' T-Shirt As He and Jennifer Lopez Visit Hamptons Store
Ben Affleck Buys 'Woke Up Sexy as Hell Again' T-Shirt While Visiting Hamptons Store with Jennifer Lopez
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos of Her 'Miami Nights'.
Kim Kardashian Sports Racy Leather Outfit in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Recent Miami Trip
Dua Lipa Gives Off Mermaid Vibes in Her Metallic Pink Minidress
Dua Lipa Embodies Mermaid Barbie in Her Metallic Pink Minidress: ‘All I Do Is Beach’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Todd Chrisley Is Going Gray in Prison, Daughter Savannah Says: 'They Don’t Sell Hair Color'
Justin and Hailey Bieber make their way home, all smiles, after a delicious meal at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Hailey sported a plunging red dress with strappy heels complimenting Justin's red trousers for their date night.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Match in Red-Hot Outfits for Date Night in West Hollywood
Billie Eilish debuts her new red hair
Billie Eilish Shows Off Bold New Red Hair — See the Look!
Roundup: Amazon Celeb Get the Look (J.Lo white tee) Tout
Jennifer Lopez Shopped in the Hamptons in a Summery T-Shirt — Shop 6 White Tees Starting at $8