ERNEST Jokes He's an 'Athlete' After Falling Off Stage During Concert — and Getting Right Back Up!

ERNEST knows how to recover from a fall like a pro.

Over the weekend, the country singer, 31, shared a video with fans where he took a hard fall during his opening act set at Morgan Wallen's concert in St. Louis, Missouri.

"ATHLETE #STL," he captioned the post.

In the video, the "Flower Shops" singer threw a rose out to the crowd and lost his balance, causing him to trip over the edge of the stage and fall over on his back.

ERNEST (born Ernest Keith Smith) quickly stood up and threw his arms up in the air in a victorious pose, prompting his fans to cheer him on.

Fellow country stars and friends showed support in the comments section.

"Stuck the landing," wrote Wallen, while Dierks Bentley added: "so awesome. olympic gold worthy dismount and landing dude."

Ingrid Andress wrote, "holy god I’m glad you’re ok lol."

ERNEST recovers from the fall. Instagram/ernest

Conner Smith hilariously added, "Cardinals want you in centerfield now."



ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman are serving as openers for Wallen, 30, on his One Night at a Time Tour, which was originally scheduled to wrap in October. A series of dates have been rescheduled into 2024 due to Wallen's weeks-long vocal rest.

Meanwhile, the "Done at a Bar" singer will kick off his own This Fire Tour on Oct. 18.

In February, ERNEST released an extended version of his 2022 album Flower Shops (The Album). In May 2022, he opened up to PEOPLE about the making of his debut single "Flower Shops," which charted No. 1 on Apple Music Country, Spotify Country, and iTunes overall upon its release.

"I quickly realized that I could tap into this guy in the song fairly easily," he said at the time. "He's just a sad, sad dude who has run out of apologies and has no idea what else he can possibly do to make it right besides stopping at the flower shop."

He also detailed how self-inflicted heartache works its way into his music.

"I'm trying to be better at it, but damn it, it always happens," he said. "I write songs when I have hurt myself in an easily avoidable situation, because it's a vulnerable place to write in."

