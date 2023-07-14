Erin Napier Shares the 'Weird' Snack She's Been 'Living Off' the Past Few Months

The HGTV star posted the simple recipe for her simple, go-to snack

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Published on July 14, 2023 02:44PM EDT
Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee
Erin Napier shares her go-to 'weird snack' on Instagram. Photo:

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Erin Napier/Instagram

Erin Napier is sharing her quirky snack cravings.

On Friday, the HGTV star posted an Instagram photo, featuring her favorite “weird” snack to munch on.

“This is weird, but here it is: I’ve been living off toasted triscuits for a few months and it’s my favorite food,” wrote the mother of two, who shares daughters Mae, 2, and Helen, 5, with husband Ben.

In her Instagram post, the Laurel, Miss., native included a photo of a cheese board with the crackers, hard and soft cheese and an iced beverage.

Napier gave more details about the seemingly normal food in the caption and even offered up her super simple method for making it. “Here’s my recipe: toast them in the oven, add olive oil.” 

Despite the pro-Triscuit content, Napier clarified in the caption that this wasn’t a paid sponsorship and joked, “(not sponsored by triscuits ha!)”

The TV personality has been active on social media this week. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of her family’s excursion to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In the caption, she shared that the movie made her emotional because Harrison Ford's iconic character bears a resemblance to her own father.

Erin Napier posting a pic of her dad and pointing out his resemblance to Indiana Jones
Erin Napier posted a picture of her dad and pointed out his resemblance to Indiana Jones.

Erin Napier/Instagram

“Last week we went to see the last Indiana Jones with my entire family in the movie theater in the mall I’ve gone to my whole life where my parents saw the originals,” Napier wrote on Instagram. “My whole life we’ve thought daddy looked like Indy and the brown fedora and bull whip was always his Halloween go to. Got a little misty eyed at the end.”

Along with the picture of her family, she also shared a photo of her dad, Phil Rasberry, decked out in the action hero’s signature attire, which accentuates his resemblance to Ford.

