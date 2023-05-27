Erin Napier Says Daughters Helen and Mae Are 'Becoming a Team': 'Fascinating to Watch'

Erin Napier is celebrating her daughter's friendship!

On Friday, the mom-of-two took to Instagram to share a sweet moment between her 23-month-old daughter Mae and 5-year-old daughter Helen.

Next to a photo of Helen holding her sister Mae, Napier, 37, explained: "Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, “HEY SISSY!” As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, “you can be up there one day.”

Napier further gushed about her daughters by adding in the caption that the two are "becoming a team" and "it’s fascinating to watch siblings become friends."

The TV personality shares her two daughters with her husband, Ben, whom she recently celebrated her 14-year wedding anniversary with in November. Last month, the two crossed another milestone when they celebrated the 100th episode of their hit home makeover show, Home Town.

In an Instagram post celebrating the achievement, Napier shared that the celebration "felt like a second wedding for us" and included photos from the festivities.

"To be in a very crowded room and know every single face and have clear memories of them all is overwhelming," she wrote. "And I realized how important it is to so many people's livelihoods that God saw fit to put @scotsman.co and I together when we were 19 and 21 years old."

She continued: "We are so deeply honored that we get to be part of Home Town and in your living rooms every week. Only 2.5% of shows make 100 episodes. Ben pointed out this makes him basically the Tom Selleck to our Blue Bloods. 😆😍"

