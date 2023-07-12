Erin Napier Shares Photo Showing Dad's Resemblance to Indiana Jones After Seeing New Movie

A trip to the new Indiana Jones movie was an emotional experience for Erin Napier.

On Tuesday, the HGTV star shared a photo of her family’s excursion to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the franchise’s fifth and final installment. In the Instagram post, she shared that Harrison Ford's iconic character bears a resemblance to her own father.

“Last week we went to see the last Indiana Jones with my entire family in the movie theater in the mall I’ve gone to my whole life where my parents saw the originals,” Napier, 37, wrote on Instagram. “My whole life we’ve thought daddy looked like Indy and the brown fedora and bull whip was always his Halloween go to. Got a little misty eyed at the end. What’s your family’s movie?”



The Laurel, Mississippi, native also shared a photo of her dad, Phil Rasberry, decked out in the action hero’s signature attire, which accentuates his resemblance to Ford.

Erin Napier posting a pic of her dad and pointing out his resemblance to Indiana Jones. L: Caption Erin Napier posting a pic of her dad and pointing out his resemblance to Indiana Jones. PHOTO: Erin Napier/Instagram PHOTO: Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.



Napier’s followers responded in the post’s comments, naming their own families’ favorite films. The Princess Bride, Rocky and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation all made the cut.



In July 2022, Napier opened up about her relationship with her father, sharing a photo of him roughly 15 years before on Instagram.

"I facetimed Daddy this morning when the girls woke up, and we go see him or he comes over about every other day," she wrote. "I’m realizing (especially after reading This Time Tomorrow by @emmastraub) how important it is to keep learning about our parents, to keep calling them, inviting them over for breakfast or supper. I watch Ben’s face when the girls lean their heads into his shoulder and wrap their little arms around his neck and regret that I didn’t snuggle my dad more when I was little. Maybe I’ll try to start now. I guess it’s never too late?"



Erin Napier shared a photo of her entire family's visit to the theater. Erin Napier/Instagram

Last month, Erin paid tribute to another important dad in her life: her husband and Home Town co-host, Ben Napier. The couple share daughters Mae, 2, and Helen, 5.



"Here’s what the truly great dads do: they fix things, broken necklaces, broken barbies, broken hearts,” she wrote in a Father’s Day Instagram post.

"They teach their daughters what to expect from the men they’ll someday love and what’s unacceptable, too," she added. "They love their wives so well, with such faithfulness, their children see it and understand what marriage is meant to be. They carry the heavy things so we don’t have to."

