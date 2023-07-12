Erin Napier Shares Photo Showing Dad's Resemblance to Indiana Jones After Seeing New Movie

The HGTV star said she got "a little misty eyed" while watching the film with her family

By Erin Clements
Published on July 12, 2023 03:11PM EDT
Erin Napier
Erin Napier opened up about an emotional trip to the new Indiana Jones movie. Photo:

Manny Carabel/Getty

A trip to the new Indiana Jones movie was an emotional experience for Erin Napier.

On Tuesday, the HGTV star shared a photo of her family’s excursion to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the franchise’s fifth and final installment. In the Instagram post, she shared that Harrison Ford's iconic character bears a resemblance to her own father.

“Last week we went to see the last Indiana Jones with my entire family in the movie theater in the mall I’ve gone to my whole life where my parents saw the originals,” Napier, 37, wrote on Instagram. “My whole life we’ve thought daddy looked like Indy and the brown fedora and bull whip was always his Halloween go to. Got a little misty eyed at the end. What’s your family’s movie?”

The Laurel, Mississippi, native also shared a photo of her dad, Phil Rasberry, decked out in the action hero’s signature attire, which accentuates his resemblance to Ford.

Erin Napier posting a pic of her dad and pointing out his resemblance to Indiana Jones.
L: Caption Erin Napier posting a pic of her dad and pointing out his resemblance to Indiana Jones. PHOTO:

Erin Napier/Instagram
PHOTO: Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.


Napier’s followers responded in the post’s comments, naming their own families’ favorite films. The Princess Bride, Rocky and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation all made the cut.

In July 2022, Napier opened up about her relationship with her father, sharing a photo of him roughly 15 years before on Instagram.

"I facetimed Daddy this morning when the girls woke up, and we go see him or he comes over about every other day," she wrote. "I’m realizing (especially after reading This Time Tomorrow by @emmastraub) how important it is to keep learning about our parents, to keep calling them, inviting them over for breakfast or supper. I watch Ben’s face when the girls lean their heads into his shoulder and wrap their little arms around his neck and regret that I didn’t snuggle my dad more when I was little. Maybe I’ll try to start now. I guess it’s never too late?"

Erin Napier posting a pic of her dad and pointing out his resemblance to Indiana Jones
Erin Napier shared a photo of her entire family's visit to the theater.

Erin Napier/Instagram

Last month, Erin paid tribute to another important dad in her life: her husband and Home Town co-host, Ben Napier. The couple share daughters Mae, 2, and Helen, 5.

"Here’s what the truly great dads do: they fix things, broken necklaces, broken barbies, broken hearts,” she wrote in a Father’s Day Instagram post.

"They teach their daughters what to expect from the men they’ll someday love and what’s unacceptable, too," she added. "They love their wives so well, with such faithfulness, their children see it and understand what marriage is meant to be. They carry the heavy things so we don’t have to."

Related Articles
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
erin napier, ben napier
Erin Napier Gets a Visit from Princess Diana's Private Secretary — and Shares Connection to the Royal
erin napier
Erin Napier Shuts Down Instagram Haters Who Called Her 'Defensive' over Her No Social Media Plan
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erin and Ben Napier on Why Their Daughters Aren't Allowed on Social Media Until After High School
ben napier
Ben Napier Reveals He Struggled to Pay His College Tuition at Ole Miss: 'I Sold Plasma, Traded Vehicles'
Ben Napier recovering from surgery
HGTV's Ben Napier Recovering from Shoulder Surgery with 'Best Nurse in the Biz' Wife Erin by His Side
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpbFk1BpejE/. Erin Napier/Instagram; NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Shirtless Ben Napier Has 'Home Town' Fans Swooning Over Photo Shared by His Wife Erin: 'What a Man'
Erin Napier Shows Husband Ben's Sweet Moments with Daughters Helen and Mae
Erin Napier Shows Husband Ben's Sweet Moments with Daughters Helen and Mae While Building Home Gym
Erin Napier dorm room
Erin Napier Shares Throwback Photos of Her College Dorm Room — Including Sweet Snaps with Ben
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Ben Napier Wishes Wife Erin Happy Birthday with Wedding Day Throwback Photo: 'My Favorite'
Jeffrey Stewart
'Home Town' Electrician 'Falls Off a Ladder,' Erin Napier Shares GoFundMe to Aid His Recovery
erin napier, ben napier
The Cutest Photos of Erin and Ben Napier's Growing Family
erin napier
Erin Napier Shares Update on Construction at Her Family's New Country House: 'Work in Progress'
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Erin Napier Asks Fans to 'Pray' for Her Christmas Tree as Baby Daughter Mae Tries to Get Close
Ben Napier, erin napier
'Home Town'' s Ben Napier Calls Wife Erin His 'Ride or Die' as He Shows Off Their New Vintage Truck
Ben and Erin Napier
WATCH: Ben Napier Reveals His 'Life Goal' is to Be Santa in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 