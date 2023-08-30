Celebrity Parents Erin Napier's Daughters 'Made Her Get Back in Bed' for 'Big' Birthday Surprise in Sweet Video Ben Napier and kids, Mae, 2, and Helen, 5, celebrated Erin's birthday on Wednesday By Candace Ganger Powell Candace Ganger Powell Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 02:57PM EDT Trending Videos Erin Napier and her children. Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty, Erin Napier/Instagram Erin Napier is another year older and her two daughters want to celebrate! In a sweet post shared on Instagram Wednesday, Erin's husband of 14 years, Ben, captured their two girls, Mae, 2, and Helen, 5, excited to wake up their mom for a special birthday surprise. "Happy birthday, @erinapier! The girls wanted to wake mommy up, but she was already awake," the HGTV star wrote. "They made her get back in bed so they could give her a BIG happy birthday. Thanks for putting up with our celebrations, babe. We love you!" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Erin Napier on Creating Community to Support Her Kids' 'Low-Tech' Upbringing: They 'Deserve More' The first photo shows the backs of Mae and Helen peeking into Erin and Ben's bedroom door. Still in pajamas, Erin embraces Mae in the second photo while Helen stands nearby. The third is a short clip of the daughters happily running into the bedroom while saying, "happy birthday" to a "still-sleeping" Erin. Erin Napiers daughters, Mae and Helen, preparing to celebrate their mom's birthday. Erin Napier/Instagram In May, Erin shared a sweet post on Instagram highlighting the special bond developing between Mae and Helen while at a dance recital. "All of a sudden, they’re becoming a team. Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, 'HEY SISSY!' As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, 'you can be up there one day,'" she wrote. "It’s fascinating to watch siblings become friends."