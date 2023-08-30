Erin Napier's Daughters 'Made Her Get Back in Bed' for 'Big' Birthday Surprise in Sweet Video

Ben Napier and kids, Mae, 2, and Helen, 5, celebrated Erin's birthday on Wednesday

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 02:57PM EDT
Erin Napier's Kids Made Her 'Get Back in Bed' For Birthday Surprise in Cute Video
Erin Napier and her children. Photo:

Manny Carabel/Getty, Erin Napier/Instagram

Erin Napier is another year older and her two daughters want to celebrate!

In a sweet post shared on Instagram Wednesday, Erin's husband of 14 years, Ben, captured their two girls, Mae, 2, and Helen, 5, excited to wake up their mom for a special birthday surprise.

"Happy birthday, @erinapier! The girls wanted to wake mommy up, but she was already awake," the HGTV star wrote. "They made her get back in bed so they could give her a BIG happy birthday. Thanks for putting up with our celebrations, babe. We love you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first photo shows the backs of Mae and Helen peeking into Erin and Ben's bedroom door. Still in pajamas, Erin embraces Mae in the second photo while Helen stands nearby.

The third is a short clip of the daughters happily running into the bedroom while saying, "happy birthday" to a "still-sleeping" Erin.

Erin Napier's Kids Made Her 'Get Back in Bed' For Birthday Surprise in Cute Video
Erin Napiers daughters, Mae and Helen, preparing to celebrate their mom's birthday.

Erin Napier/Instagram

In May, Erin shared a sweet post on Instagram highlighting the special bond developing between Mae and Helen while at a dance recital.

"All of a sudden, they’re becoming a team. Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, 'HEY SISSY!' As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, 'you can be up there one day,'" she wrote.

"It’s fascinating to watch siblings become friends."

Related Articles
Trista Sutter Reflects on Her Two Kids Starting New Schools After Family's Move to Denver: 'Finding Our Way'
Trista Sutter Reflects on Her Kids Starting New Schools After Family's Move to Denver: 'Finding Our Way'
Ashlee Simpson back to school
Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Jagger and Ziggy Show Off Their 'Back to School Vibes' in Silly Photo
simon cowell, Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell
Simon Cowell Says Son, 9, Wants to Play Drums in a Rock Band: 'That's Going to Be Total Torture'
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids at Pool Party — See the Photos!
Fergie, Axl, Josh Duhamel, Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday
Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson Says She and Her Husband Are in 'Denial' One of Their Kids Walked in on Them During Sex
Maci Bookout's Son Bentley Poses with Dad Ryan, Stepdad Taylor and Grandfather Larry on Golf Outing: 'Family'
Maci Bookout's Son Bentley Golfs with Dad Ryan, Stepdad Taylor and Grandfather Larry: 'Family'
Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi Have Beach Picnic with Their Baby Boys
Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tiesi Have Beach Picnic with Their Baby Boys: ‘The Cutest Set Up!’
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photo of Daughters
Jessica Alba Shares Back to School Photos of Daughters: ‘Where Did the Time Go?’
Jennifer Garner Shares Cute Kindergarten Throwback Photo in âHomemadeâ Sweater
Jennifer Garner Shares Kindergarten Throwback Pic in ‘Homemade’ Sweater: ‘Happy Back to School’
'RHOC' 's Jennifer Pedranti Talks to Son Dominic, 8, About His Adoption: 'He Has Expressed He Feels Different'
'RHOC' 's Jennifer Pedranti Talks to Son Dominic, 8, About His Adoption: 'He Has Expressed He Feels Different'
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'
Joe Giudice Poses Decked Out in University of Michigan Gear on Daughter Gabriella's Move-In Day at College
Joe Giudice Poses in University of Michigan Gear on Daughter Gabriella's College Move-In Day
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of âPrettyâ Daughter Kulture and âCuteâ Son Wave
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of 'Pretty' Daughter Kulture and 'Cute' Son Wave
Kim Kardashian Shares More From Vacation with North West: 'Japan is Our Happy Place'
Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos from Japan Trip with Daughter North: 'Our Happy Place'
Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Moment Son Destroys Birthday Cake For partner John Mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Moment Son Destroys Birthday Cake for Partner John Mulaney