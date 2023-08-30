Erin Napier's Daughters 'Made Her Get Back in Bed' for 'Big' Birthday Surprise in Sweet Video

Erin Napier is another year older and her two daughters want to celebrate!

In a sweet post shared on Instagram Wednesday, Erin's husband of 14 years, Ben, captured their two girls, Mae, 2, and Helen, 5, excited to wake up their mom for a special birthday surprise.



"Happy birthday, @erinapier! The girls wanted to wake mommy up, but she was already awake," the HGTV star wrote. "They made her get back in bed so they could give her a BIG happy birthday. Thanks for putting up with our celebrations, babe. We love you!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first photo shows the backs of Mae and Helen peeking into Erin and Ben's bedroom door. Still in pajamas, Erin embraces Mae in the second photo while Helen stands nearby.

The third is a short clip of the daughters happily running into the bedroom while saying, "happy birthday" to a "still-sleeping" Erin.



Erin Napiers daughters, Mae and Helen, preparing to celebrate their mom's birthday. Erin Napier/Instagram

In May, Erin shared a sweet post on Instagram highlighting the special bond developing between Mae and Helen while at a dance recital.

"All of a sudden, they’re becoming a team. Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, 'HEY SISSY!' As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, 'you can be up there one day,'" she wrote.

"It’s fascinating to watch siblings become friends."