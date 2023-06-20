Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'

Erin Napier celebrated husband Ben Napier as one of the great dads out there this Father's Day.

Sharing photos of the HGTV star, 39, spending quality time with daughters Mae, 2, and Helen, 5, on Instagram Sunday, she wrote, "Here’s what the truly great dads do: they fix things, broken necklaces, broken barbies, broken hearts."

"They teach their daughters what to expect from the men they’ll someday love and what’s unacceptable, too," she continued. "They love their wives so well, with such faithfulness, their children see it and understand what marriage is meant to be. They carry the heavy things so we don’t have to."

She concluded, "God gave us the finest daddy he could come up with. @scotsman.co, we sure do love you."

In May, the 37-year-old mom of two reflected on the special bond developing between their girls as Mae cheered on Helen in her dance recital.

"Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, 'HEY SISSY!' As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, 'you can be up there one day,'" she wrote.

Erin further gushed about her daughters by adding in the caption that the two are "becoming a team" and "it’s fascinating to watch siblings become friends."

In May, Erin enjoyed her "first Muffins with Mom at school" with Helen and reflected on the "privilege" of raising the two girls.

"My first Muffins with Mom at school. My gosh what a privilege to be someone’s home, mama, comfort. Between this and the cuddles from Mae this morning who told me 'you my bess fren,' feeling like I my heart could bust," she shared.

"For you mamas coming up on our special day and feeling so tired and like you don’t know what you’re doing: it’s all of us. 20 years from today we will miss this incredibly difficult and sweet season, so let’s savor every drop."