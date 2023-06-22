Erin Napier Says She’s ‘So Anxious About the Titanic Sub’ After Sharing Photo of ‘Ominous’ Fortune Cookies

Erin Napier is "anxious" amid the continued search for a missing submersible that was traveling to the site of the Titanic wreckage.



The HGTV star, 37, shared a photo of her fortune cookies via Instagram on Thursday, referencing the OceanGate Expeditions sub.



"Ominous catering today," she wrote. "I'm so anxious about the titanic sub!"



Her Instagram Story featured three fortune cookie messages. "Great people live dangerously, small ones don't take chances," one read.



"A smooth sea never made a skillful mariner!" the second read while the third noted: "Water not only can keep a ship afloat, but also can sink it."



Like Napier, Kaley Cuoco has also recently posted about the crew of five that disappeared in the North Atlantic.



“This has kept me up the last few nights and made me sick,” the Based on a True Story actress, 37, wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Truly praying they can be saved! Can’t imagine what the passengers are going through.”



Passengers of the Titan — a 21-foot submersible created by OceanGate — began their journey from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on June 18. Nearly two hours into the dive, they went missing. Their air supply was estimated to last until Thursday morning.



The sub travelers include British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, French diver Paul-Henry Nargeole and the OceanGate CEO and co-founder Stockton Rush.

Erin Napier's Instagram Story she shared on June 22, 2023. Instagram/erinnapier

Earlier this week, an internal email sent to the Department of Homeland Security leadership shared that crews heard banging sounds in 30-minute intervals while searching for the passengers.



"RCC Halifax launched a P8, Poseidon, which has underwater detection capabilities from the air," the DHS email read, per Rolling Stone. "The P8 deployed sonobuoys, which reported a contact in a position close to the distress position. The P8 heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later additional sonar was deployed, and banging was still heard."



On Thursday, a deep-sea robot also found a "debris field" while searching for the sub. "A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," a tweet from the official U.S. Coast Guard Twitter account read.



The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a briefing regarding the search for the Titan on Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.