Erin Andrews Is a Mom! Sportscaster and Husband Jarret Stoll Welcome First Baby After 9-Year IVF Journey

Erin Andrews is officially a mom after a years-long journey.

The FOX sportscaster, 45, and her retired NFL player husband Jarret Stoll have welcomed their first baby, a son, via surrogate, a rep for the pair confirmed to TODAY.

The couple, who began dating in 2012 and were married in 2016, have yet to share further details about their new arrival, who comes after a 9-year-long fertility journey.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In 2016, Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer and underwent a successful surgery. Andrews already had frozen embryos with Stoll at the time of her diagnosis.

"It definitely took a serious turn for us," she told Health in 2017. " I’m not young, we don’t know when we’re gonna have a baby, we don’t know if this is going to come back. One thing I love my future husband for is that our oncologist said the smart thing to do would be to have some insurance waiting—so we have frozen embryos because we’ve taken the steps. If we need ’em, we need ’em; and if we don’t, we don’t. We just wanna be smart."

Speaking on the emotional and physical toll of the process in a 2021 personal essay on Facebook's Bulletin about her seventh round of IVF, Andrews wrote, "You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that's the crazy part. It's a ton of money, it's a ton of time, it's a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they're unsuccessful. I think that's why a lot of people choose to be quiet about it."

"You never know who else is going through this; it could be another coworker or the person making your coffee every day. There are more people than you think," she said.

"Now that it's my seventh time, something just hit me. Why am I keeping this such a secret when this is just a part of our lives? Instead of feeling ashamed, we need to give ourselves more love. It freaking sucks, because it can seem like it's such a lonely thing. There are so many of us going through this though, and it's just not talked about."

