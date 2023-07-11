Erika Slezak Remembers 'One Life to Live' Costar Andrea Evans: 'So Sweet and Kind and Loving'

Erika Slezak is mourning the loss of her One Life to Live costar Andrea Evans, who died on Sunday at the age of 66.

In a post on her website, the six-time Daytime Emmy winner — known to One Life to Live viewers as Victoria Lord, the half-sister of Evans' Tina Lord Roberts — remembered first meeting Evans when she joined the long-running ABC daytime drama in 1979.

"Andrea and I worked together for so long," Slezak, 76, wrote. "On her first day at work, she was living one block away from me and I walked her to work. She was just a child — never been to N.Y.C. — so sweet and kind and loving. Amazing that she played such a complicated, confused and selfish character so well."

The actress also sent penned kind words about Evans’ husband Stephen Rodriguez, whom she married in 1998, and their 19-year-old daughter, Kylie.

"I am absolutely shocked and devastated by this news and I send love and deepest sympathies to Steve and Kylie — they were her whole life," Slezak wrote. "When she and Steve got married and then got Kylie, it seemed her life was finally complete. She was so happy. So very very sad."

Slezak was one of a few OLTL actors who honored Evans on Monday.

Melissa Archer, who starred on OLTL, called it "heartbreaking news."



"Andrea was a kind woman, fun to work with, and such a pro," Archer wrote on Facebook. "I feel so fortunate that I was able to play with her on OLTL and The Bay the Series."

Kassie DePaiva, who worked alongside Evans on OLTL, also posted to the social media site. "So sadden to hear of this talented actress’s passing," DePaiva said. "She helped put OLTL in the spotlight. Cancer sucks!"

Frank Valentini, the former executive producer of One Life to Live and current EP of General Hospital, paid tribute to the late star on Twitter, writing, "I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans’ passing. Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at OLTL."

He continued: "She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family."

Evans was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding ingenue in a drama series in 1988 for her performance as Tina. She also played Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless.

The actress abruptly left OLTL in the 1990s to take a career break, after which she largely stayed out of the public eye. She told PEOPLE in 2008 that her decision had been influenced by her experience with a stalker. “It’s forever changed me,” she said. “There’s no way it could not.”

That same year, the actress reprised her role as Tina with a guest appearance on One Life to Live. Executive producer Valentini told TV Guide in April 2008 that her return had been among fans' top demands for a while before it came to fruition.

“Even though Andrea has not appeared on OLTL since 1990, she has remained among the most requested characters to return to the show,” Valentini said at the time. "I welcome her home to OLTL and to the role where she made an indelible mark on our audience."

Evans also released her own statement about her return. “For many years, both fans of mine and One Life to Live have wanted me to return,” she said. “Now that the timing is right, I'm thrilled to be returning to the role of Tina, which I've always held near and dear to my heart.”

