Erika Jayne Says Menopause — Not Ozempic — Led to Her Weight Loss

Erika Jayne has lost weight — but in a surprising way.

During an appearance Tuesday on Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star denied using Ozempic — and said her weight loss came from “going through menopause.”

When host Andy Cohen told the Bravo star she looked like a “whisper of herself,” the “XXPEN$IVE" singer — who was on hand to promote her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All on Blonde”, which kicks off next month — acknowledged the weight loss.

But before discussing it, Jayne (real name: Erika Girardi) pointed out that she wanted to be sensitive to any viewers who might be battling disordered eating.

Erika Jayne was grilled by host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about her weight loss. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

“Here's what. Let me just start off by saying, you know, I want to make sure that I don't trigger anybody because we have this conversation in Beverly Hills and we have a cast member with an eating disorder,” she said in reference to RHOBH’s Crystal Kung Minkoff, who has publicly disclosed her battle with bulimia.

“I did come down in weight," Jayne confirmed, adding, "I did it hormonally.”

“Not Ozempic-ally?” asked Cohen.

The Bravo host has previously joked that the Real Housewives of Ozempic is “already airing,” referring to many of the cast members of the franchise who have disclosed — or denied — taking the diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight.

“I was going through menopause,” Jayne, 52, said. “So, I took it all down.'

Fellow guest Jackie Hoffman questioned Jayne’s claim, asking, “Who loses weight in menopause?”

Generally, “menopause weight gain is common,” according to the Mayo Clinic, which explains that “the hormonal changes of menopause tend to make it more likely that women will gain weight around the abdomen, rather than the hips and thighs.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne discussed her recent weight loss — and denied using Ozempic. Elyse Jankowski/Getty

However, Jayne said, “I went to the doctor and I said get it off.”

She didn’t elaborate on how her doctor helped her lose weight.

Jayne did, however, give some scoop on upcoming thirteenth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, saying she had expected to butt heads with “everyone, the entire cast” and said “Kyle [Richards], always” throws the best parties.

And when Cohen asked which cast member will have “the most to answer to at the reunion,” she replied ,“Not me, and I don’t care about the rest.”

“I’m off the hook!”

