Eric McCormack on How He Got 'Closer' with Sean Hayes Years After Losing Touch Post-'Will & Grace' (Exclusive)

The friends and Emmy winners are now hosting a rewatch podcast called 'Just Jack & Will'

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 06:54 PM
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack. Photo: Sean Hayes/Instagram

Nearly two decades after the original show’s finale, Will & Grace actors Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes are still close friends — but that wasn't always the case.

McCormack, who played Will Truman on the acclaimed NBC sitcom, exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about how he and Hayes, who won an Emmy for portraying Jack McFarland, returned to their friendship.

“We finished the show so many years ago. We didn't keep in touch that much,” McCormack, 60, said at Monday's The Magic of Will & Grace event at The Paley Center for Media in New York City. “We found each other again just before COVID, and now we've been closer pals ever since then.”

Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack. Sean Hayes/Instagram

Hayes, 52, announced in an Instagram post last week that he and McCormack were starting a podcast together called Just Jack & Will. “It’s a Will & Grace rewatch podcast for SmartLess Media,” he wrote of the series, which is slated to premiere later this month.

McCormack told PEOPLE the podcast was cooked up “at a lunch that we were having."

"We started to talk about what would we do if we did a podcast," he recalled. "And I said, ‘We could rewatch the show?’”

The Emmy winner — who also trades Hollywood war stories pal Steven Weber for their Eating Out with Eric & Steve podcast — revealed that Hayes admitted he wasn't much of a viewer of Will & Grace during its runs (first from 1998 to 2006, then in a revival from 2017 to 2020).

According to McCormack, Hayes “said, ‘Yeah, I'd have to watch it [for] the first time. 'Cause I've never really watched it.’ He said, ‘That's the show.’”

WILL & GRACE -- Season 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland
Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

“It's basically, it's Sean and I watching the show, but really watching the minutiae … rediscovering who we were, the choices we made,” he explained. “You shoot 24 episodes, sometimes in a season, you're not stopping to think. You're not stopping to breathe.”

Now with the benefit of time and hindsight, McCormack is finding rewatching his younger self intriguing.

“You're kind of marveling at your young self, like in Back to the Future where he sees his mother as a young woman," he said, referencing Michael J. Fox’s character Marty McFly in the iconic 1985 movie. "We're watching ourselves going, ‘Huh, would I still make that choice? Did I become funnier? Did I become better?’”

Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack. Vivien Killilea/Getty

When it first debuted, Will & Grace was considered groundbreaking for its portrayal of LGBTQIA+ characters. McCormack revealed to PEOPLE that one episode, in which Jack joins Will at the gym, was so controversial that it never reaired. 

“[Jack] was being particularly gay,” McCormack said. “And [Will] called him the F-word. And they didn't repeat that episode. That's the one episode that's never ever been ever aired again.”

“But there was such truth to it,” he added. “And [it's] the only episode where we lost sponsors. So we did take that issue on. But that issue, particularly, was within the gay community. There are levels and there were feelings, and we dared to sort of show them.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Will & Grace is available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video.

Related Articles
WILL & GRACE -- Season 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland
Will & Grace's Lost Episode: Eric McCormack Reveals the Envelope-Pushing Scene That Got 1 Rerun Yanked
Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"; Steven Weber, "Indebted"
Eric McCormack and Steven Weber Reveal Past TV Firings: 'It Just Wasn't Working'
Sean Hayes (L) and Scott Icenogle attend the 12th Annual Outfest Legacy Awards at Vibiana on October 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Sean Hayes' Husband? All About Scott Icenogle
Debra Messing
Debra Messing Recalls How Former NBC President Wanted Her to Have ‘Big Boobs’ on ‘Will & Grace'
Karamo Brown, Chrishell Stause, and Latrice Royale
LGBTQ+ Reality TV Stars Who Changed the Game
Scott Icenogle and husband Sean Hayes pose at the opening night after party for the new play "Goodnight, Oscar" on Broadway at Bryant Park Grill on April 24, 2023 in New York City.
Sean Hayes Feels 'Lucky' to Have Husband by His Side During 'Exhilarating' Broadway Run (Exclusive)
WILL & GRACE -- "Cowboys and Iranians" Episode 17 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie
Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp1WjWLsdc-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link therealdebramessing's profile picture therealdebramessing Verified A glorious getaway with my son. The Mexican jungle. Fishing, orca sightings, tequila tastings, a scary snake in the tequila and more to come. I’m so so grateful for this time with my boy enveloped in nature. We’re at the magnificent #oneandonlymandarina staying in a treehouse. Unforgettable. ❤️ #momandson #mexico #jungle #whalewatching #fishing #treehouse #ziplining #tequilatasting Edited · 19h
Debra Messing Shares Photos from 'Glorious Getaway' with Son Roman, 18: 'Unforgettable'
BOY MEETS WORLD - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 29, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) L-R: BETSY RANDLE;RIDER STRONG;LILY NICKSAY;WILLIAM RUSS;BEN SAVAGE;WILL FRIEDLE;WILLIAM DANIELS
The Cast of Boy Meets World: Where Are They Now?
Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack Tells Sean Hayes That He May Have Developed a 'Psychosomatic' Need for Nasal Spray
Rosie O'Donnell Says Her 'Now and Then' Character Was Supposed to Be Gay but Producer Nixed It
Rosie O'Donnell Says Her 'Now and Then' Character Was Supposed to Be Gay but Studio Nixed It
Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz Admits Kissing Raquel Leviss Wasn't Worth It, but Says Their 'Chemistry Was Building'
SMA POLL; Sexiest Import
Dan Levy Recalls Facing Homophobia During His Early MTV Days: 'It's Almost Like You're a Real Man'
Debra Messing Would Revisit Will & Grace
Debra Messing Would Revisit 'Will & Grace' in 30 Years 'If It Was Like 'Golden Girls' in Boca Raton'
Nick Offerman (L) and Megan Mullally attend the premiere of the Weinstein Company's 'The Founder' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on January 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's Relationship Timeline
Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel Hash Out Their Differences | WWHL
Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen 'Saved the Tea for the Tea Party' While Addressing Their 'Feud' on 'WWHL'