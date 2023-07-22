Eric Jaeho Choi's Grilled Peach Salad Is a 'Pleasant Shock to the Taste Buds'

“The grill enhances the sweetness of the peaches and adds a hint of caramelized flavor," says Eric Jaeho Choi of this fruity salad, which is inspired by the elements of a southern peach cobbler.

The chef and co-owner of New York City hot spot C as in Charlie loves the “sweet and juicy goodness” of the dish and promises balanced flavors. "Grilled peaches impart a subtle smoky flavor and pairing them with crisp endive and peppery arugula provides a refreshing contrast," he says, "while the feta yogurt cream adds a salty and slightly sour element."

The arugula and endive get tossed in a vibrant lemon vinaigrette that "adds a pleasant shock to the taste buds."

"Lastly, the savory crumbs bring everything together," he adds.

Make sure to buy peaches that are ripe but still firm so they don’t fall apart on the grill. If your fruit is soft, grill the peaches in halves rather than slices so they’re easier to handle.

Eric Jaeho Choi's Grilled Peach Salad with Arugula & Pecan Crumble

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. light brown sugar

2 Tbsp. chopped pecans, plus more for garnish

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

⅛ tsp. baking powder

⅛ tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

4 medium peaches, cut into 8 wedges

8 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

¾ cup plain whole-milk Greek-style yogurt

¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 tsp. grated lemon zest plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon)

1 (5-oz.) pkg. arugula

1 red endive, quartered lengthwise and leaves separated

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Stir together flour, brown sugar, pecans, butter, baking powder, cinnamon and ⅛ teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl until crumbly. Transfer to a small rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in oven until golden brown and fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool completely on pan on a wire rack, about 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, preheat grill to high (450° to 500°). Sprinkle peaches with ⅛ teaspoon of the salt. Place peaches on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until slightly soft around the edges and grill marks appear, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

3. Process feta, Greek yogurt and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a food processor until combined and smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Whisk together remaining ¼ cup olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a large bowl; add arugula and endive leaves, and toss to coat.

5. Spread feta mixture on the bottom of a serving platter. Top with arugula mixture, grilled peaches and pecan crumble. Sprinkle with more pecans, if desired.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour