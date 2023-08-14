'Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Shares He Is Cancer-Free: 'I Love Life'

“They couldn’t find a damn thing,” the soap opera actor said. “Isn’t that nice?”

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 07:55PM EDT
Eric Braeden arrives at The Young and The Restless 50th Anniversary celebration
'The Young and the Restless' star Eric Braeden announced that he is cancer-free on Facebook Live on August 13. Photo:

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty 

Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is cancer-free.

The German actor, 82, who has portrayed Victor Newman on the soap opera for over four decades, shared the good news on Facebook Live on Sunday.

“As of three days ago, I am cancer-free,” Braeden said in the video.

The soap opera star, who first shared his diagnosis in April, expressed gratitude to his fans. “I thank you for all of your good thoughts, all of your prayers,” he said, adding that they “meant a great deal to me.”

Eric Braeden Shares He Is Cancer-Free
Eric Braeden shared that he is cancer-free on Facebook Live on August 13.

Eric Braeden/Facebook

Braeden continued, “I can tell you it obviously has helped because I had my last cystoscopy two days ago — that’s when they thread a camera into your bladder — and I am cancer-free.”

“They couldn’t find a damn thing,” he added. “Isn’t that nice?”

The veteran actor went on to say that just because his bladder is free of cancer cells does not mean that “this is all over.” 

According to the Young and the Restless star, he is still waiting on the results of an MRI, which will confirm whether his cancer has spread from his bladder. And, if the results bring good news, he said he still has to undergo several prophylactic infusions.

Coverage of the CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network
Eric Braeden has portrayed Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless' for over four decades.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

“That obviously makes me happy,” the actor said of his new cancer-free status, adding later in the live video that “getting old is great."

“I love life, man. Why wouldn’t I?” he said. “I’m working on the No. 1 show. It has been No. 1 for 38 years now. Why would I complain? That would be obscene.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, Braeden spoke candidly with PEOPLE about his cancer diagnosis — which he had revealed just a month earlier — and why he decided to share it.

“I decided to go public with it because I can help people not to be so fearful of it,” the actor told PEOPLE, explaining that he also hoped his diagnosis would serve as a reminder for men to “have this damn thing checked out.”

Eric Braeden from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years
Eric Braeden, star of 'The Young and the Restless' for over four decades.

Sonja Flemming/CBS/Getty

“The first indications are difficulty to urinate or to empty your bladder completely, and that increases as the prostate grows,” he explained. “It impinges on the urethra, and as it grows more, it impinges more. Hence, the flow is restricted.”

He continued: “It gets to the point where you wake up every half hour not to pee, because you can't get rid of it. That's as graphic and as simple as it gets."

After initially receiving a misdiagnosis (another reason he wanted to spread awareness), a urologist confirmed that Braeden had stage 1 bladder cancer — but the actor said he wasn't too worried when he received the news.

“I knew I was going to meet it head-on,” he told PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Jonathan Scott Joked He Felt Pressure to Propose Back in April — But It Wasn't from Fiancee Zooey Deschanel
Zachary Levi visits SiriusXM Studios on March 16, 2023 in New York City.
'Shazam!' Star Zachary Levi Decries the 'Garbage' 'That Comes Out of Hollywood'
Shannen Doherty looks in great spirits as she enjoys her holiday with friends in Nerano, Italy.
Shannen Doherty Enjoys Italian Getaway amid Ongoing Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Esquire: September 2023 Cover
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Responds to Those James Bond Rumors: I Go 'By the Beat of My Own Drum'
Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson Cuts Finger While Shotgunning Beers Onstage: 'Should Be Fun to Play Guitar Tonight'
Big Ed
90 Day's Big Ed Learned He Was a '3-Foot Tall Leprechaun' During Past-Life Regression Therapy on 'Last Resort'
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Chrisley Family Is 'Ready' to Continue Their Story in New Reality Series: 'So Happy to Be Back' (Exclusive)
Close-up two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub
Many Cancer Patients Turn To Binge Drinking — Even During Treatment, New Study Finds
Kevin Costner is a Swiftie
Kevin Costner Shares His Thoughts on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Was Absolutely Blown Away'
Author John Green poses for a photo during the Turtles All the Way Down book tour, backstage at the Curran Theatre on October 31, 2017 in San Francisco, California.
John Green Blasts Indiana Library for Removing 'The Fault in Our Stars' From Young Adult Section
Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, dancer and activist Olivia Newton-John is photographed with husband John Easterling at their home on April 6, 2018
Olivia Newton-John’s Widower Says They Committed to 'Love Each Other Forever or Until the End of Time' (Exclusive)
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
ED: 'Days of Our Lives' Star Carson Boatman and 'Bold & Beautiful' 's Julana Dizon Expecting First Baby
'Days of Our Lives' Star Carson Boatman and 'Bold & Beautiful' 's Julana Dizon Expecting First Baby
Ethan Slater attends the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center
Ariana Grande's Boyfriend and 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater to Star in Broadway's 'Spamalot' Revival
THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK -- "Night 2" Pictured: (l-r) Mel Gibson as Cormac, Katie McGrath as Adjudicator
Mel Gibson Joins the John Wick Universe in Action-Packed Trailer for Prequel Series 'The Continental'
Kim Kardashian Encourages Fans to Screen for Cancer After Getting Prenuvo Full Body Scan
Kim Kardashian Encourages Fans to Screen for Cancer After Getting $2,500 Full Body Scan Herself