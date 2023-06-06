Eric André Talks 40 lbs. Weight Loss: You Have to Be ‘Psychotic or Unemployed' to Have Abs at His Age

The prankster got ripped in six months — but says he’ll never do it again

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on June 6, 2023 10:53 AM
Eric Andre Talks 40 lbs Weight Loss: You Have to Be "Psychotic or Unemployed" to Have Abs at His Age
Eric André. Photo:

Instagram/Eric Andre

For the upcoming season of his Adult Swim show, Eric André shows off some superhero-level abs. 

Just don’t expect them to be permanent. 

“As soon as I finished filming, I went back to pizza. It was a journey,” the comedian tells Men’s Health

The star of The Eric André Show  —  Adult Swim’s offbeat Sunday night talk show, which features hidden-camera pranks — says he tries to go incognito for each season. He’s gained weight (which André calls “the most fun”) and lost weight (which he calls a “failure,” because he was too exhausted to write).

And as the show enters its sixth season, André says he wanted to be ripped.

Eric Andre Talks 40 lbs Weight Loss: You Have to Be "Psychotic or Unemployed" to Have Abs at His Age
Eric André.

Instagram/Eric Andre

“It took me six months. It's a full time job,” the comic, 40, tells Men’s Health of his abs-olutely pec-tacular transformation. “If you see any middle aged person with abs know that they're either psychotic or unemployed, because it is a full time job.”

André, who shared pics of his transformation on Instagram, tells Men’s Health that he used three personal trainers for his fitness journey. He alternated muscle groups on different days, working on abs daily, and walked at night for low-intensity cardio. The biggest challenge, though, was his diet, for which he employed a nutritionist and used an app to monitor his calories.

“If your only carbs are Japanese sweet potato and sourdough bread, and you can't eat after six o'clock in the evening, and you're drinking a gallon of water, and you can't drink any alcohol, and you can't have Hot Cheetos — you start losing your mind,” he says.

And while his abs were impressive, he says they’re already gone.

Eric Andre Talks 40 lbs Weight Loss: You Have to Be "Psychotic or Unemployed" to Have Abs at His Age
Eric André.

Instagram/Eric Andre

The day they finished shooting season six, André says “I went crazy. I lost my mind. I ate a whole pizza. The day I wrapped, I woke up. I went to Russ and Daughters and ate a bagel.”

And that’s not all — André says he also ate an entire pizza. “I was like a pig,” he tells Men’s Health.

But it was a celebratory trip to Portugal that really did him in. “I drank my weight in wine,” he says. “When I got back, I stepped on the scale and I undid all six months of work.”

Although André isn’t trying to maintain the same sculpted physique, he does say he now aims for a “my pants fit”-level of fitness.

“I will never do a body modification again,” he swears. “Getting into shape after the age of 21 is so much work that I snapped at the end.” 

But André says he isn’t stressing over his appearance. “Look, Amy Schumer told me this one time — she goes, ‘Dude, we're comedians,’” he shares. “‘We can weigh and look like whatever we want. We ain’t athletes.’”  

The new season of the raunchy, offbeat show premiered Sunday with guest Lil Nas X. Upcoming episodes will feature Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm and more.

Related Articles
Tim McGraw's Daughter Grace Says She's Lost Weight After Taking Mounjaro for Her PCOS:
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie, 26, Says She's Taking Mounjaro for Her PCOS Symptoms
jennifer aniston promo shots from PVOLVE 2023
Jennifer Aniston Partners With Pvolve Fitness Brand: ‘We Have to Be Kinder to Our Bodies’
Tiffany Groves, Woman Struggling with PCOS Finds Help Using Ozempic, Mounjaro
Women Share How Mounjaro and Ozempic Have Helped Ease Their PCOS Symptoms: 'So Much More Than Weight Loss'
Alec Baldwin Details 'Incredibly Painful' Hip Replacement Recovery After Delaying Surgery for 2 Years
Alec Baldwin Details 'Incredibly Painful' Hip Replacement Recovery After Delaying Surgery for 2 Years
Michelle Holbook MRI showing numerous tumors
Fla. Woman with Rare Genetic Condition Lives with More Than 100 Tumors: 'I'm in Excruciating Pain' (Exclusive)
Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' During First Non-Work Event After Knee Surgery
Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' Following Second Knee Replacement Surgery (Exclusive)
David Faustino and actress Christina Applegate
David Faustino on Christina Applegate's Health: She 'Wants to Get a Little Stronger' (Exclusive)
Bebe Rexha/Twitter
Bebe Rexha Responds to Body Shamers: 'I'm in My Fat Era and What?'
Jacky Oh and Surgeon Dr Zach
Jacky Oh's Surgeon Reportedly Faced Previous Complaints of Botched Procedures Before Her Death
Dr. Ruth
Dr. Ruth Turns 95: 'What Keeps Me Young Is Talking About Sex from Morning Till Night!' (Exclusive)
Jackie Miller James
Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma After Aneurysm Ruptures a Week from Due Date
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
As Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Become Fathers Again, Experts Warn of Health Risks in Babies of Older Men
close up of woman using smartphone
National Eating Disorders Association Takes Down AI Chatbot After Users Say It Gave Dangerous Diet Tips
Firefighter David Hart has returned home
Firefighter Survives 8th Heart Attack After Collapsing On the Job
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 05: Ana Navarro attends the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' 7th Annual Voice Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on May 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Ana Navarro Responds to Claims She Uses Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'I’m Not Equipped to Endorse Any Solution'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ’ Tammy Slaton Flashes Victory Sign in Playful Photos Without Oxygen Tube Following Weight Loss