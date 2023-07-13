'Horseman of the Year' Allegedly Tried to Shoot His Own Son, Killed Horse Instead

The 75-year-old was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 13, 2023 09:28PM EDT
Photo:

Polk County Sheriffâs Office

An award-winning horse trainer in Tyron, North Carolina, has been arrested after allegedly trying to shoot his own son.

Just a few weeks after being named "Horseman of the Year" at the Carolinas Show Hunter Hall of Fame, John Victor Russell was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal, reports local station WYFF-4.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesman John J. Sauve told WYFF-4 that deputies were called to a property last Wednesday over a fight involving gunfire. After arriving at the scene, several people were found on the property, and authorities determined that a dispute happened between Russell, 75, and his unidentified son, which resulted in gunfire.

Polk County Sheriffâs Office

Russell reportedly shot at his son while he was on horseback, Sauve told The New York Times. Although his son escaped unharmed, the horse was shot and had to be euthanized. After Russell was released on a $90,000 bond, one of his lawyers, Jennifer Labbe, told The New York Times that he plans to plead not guilty during his next court date on July 19.

"I have known Vick Russell for many years, and he loves his children and horses, and this was a tragic accident,” Labbe said, adding that “the gun could have accidentally gone off."

Suzanne Feagan, the former wife of Russell's son, told the outlet that she was present when the incident took place and recalled hearing "a bunch of shouting and carrying on."

"I walked out of the barn and saw Vick pull up in his truck, and he had a gun," Feagan claimed, adding that Russell was "a father who we've all loved and revered for so long." However, Russell was "not taking care of himself" as he got older, Feagan said. His son declined to comment when approached by the outlet.

The Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort in Mill Spring, North Carolina, recognized Russell as someone who "played significant roles in the development of equestrian sport in the area" in 2021.

"Say hello to Vick Russell, our first Local Legends feature," an article for the Tyron International Equestrian Center reads. "From the barns and show rings to small towns and main streets, the Russell family has built quite the beloved name for themselves in our community."

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE'S request for comment.

