Amazon Shoppers Feel 'Confident' in This Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit — and It's Marked Down Today

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 22, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Whether you’re headed to the beach or planning to sit poolside all summer long, there’s one thing you’ll require (other than sunscreen!): a swimsuit. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of swimsuits of all shapes and styles, including one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis, and sporty Speedos. 

Consider snapping up the Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit, which is currently on sale. The swimsuit is designed from a mix of nylon and spandex, giving it that stretchy material that’s great for sunbathing, swimming, or taking a walk along the beach. Complete with criss-cross, adjustable straps, and a cutout design in the front, the suit is both stylish and comfortable. Plus, it’s finished off with a tie in the back that provides extra support, as well as a ruched, high-cut waist that makes your legs look even longer.  

Choose from 29 colors and prints, including hot pink and black, black stripes, and a tropical blue print. Each swimsuit is available in sizes XS-XXL. And when it’s time to clean the swimsuit, the brand recommends hand washing only.    

Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the one-piece swimsuit a five-star rating, and it’s even earned bestseller status in its category. Users call it “really flattering” in reviews, with one enthusing: “This suit makes me feel good!” One shopper noted, “The fabric is thick and high quality and [there’s] enough support up top to keep the girls in place,” while another added: “It has ruching on the stomach which makes it even more flattering.”

A third shopper shared that they’re finally “confident in my mom bod” thanks to this swimsuit, and wrote, “Since everything got a bit bigger, I knew I needed a new swimsuit that made me feel comfortable, but still looked appropriate and sassy. This is the one!” They also added: “I don’t feel like a busted can of biscuits trying to squeeze into a swimsuit. I feel confident and sexy.” They finished off by saying, “Bonus: My husband loves it!”

Head to Amazon to get the Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit while it’s on sale. 

