Lifestyle Amazon Shoppers Feel 'Confident' in This Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit — and It's Marked Down Today “This suit makes me feel good!” By Amy Schulman Published on May 22, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Whether you’re headed to the beach or planning to sit poolside all summer long, there’s one thing you’ll require (other than sunscreen!): a swimsuit. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of swimsuits of all shapes and styles, including one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis, and sporty Speedos. Consider snapping up the Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit, which is currently on sale. The swimsuit is designed from a mix of nylon and spandex, giving it that stretchy material that’s great for sunbathing, swimming, or taking a walk along the beach. Complete with criss-cross, adjustable straps, and a cutout design in the front, the suit is both stylish and comfortable. Plus, it’s finished off with a tie in the back that provides extra support, as well as a ruched, high-cut waist that makes your legs look even longer. Choose from 29 colors and prints, including hot pink and black, black stripes, and a tropical blue print. Each swimsuit is available in sizes XS-XXL. And when it’s time to clean the swimsuit, the brand recommends hand washing only. Amazon Buy It! Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com The 32 Best One-Piece Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Including Mindy Kaling's Pick Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the one-piece swimsuit a five-star rating, and it’s even earned bestseller status in its category. Users call it “really flattering” in reviews, with one enthusing: “This suit makes me feel good!” One shopper noted, “The fabric is thick and high quality and [there’s] enough support up top to keep the girls in place,” while another added: “It has ruching on the stomach which makes it even more flattering.” A third shopper shared that they’re finally “confident in my mom bod” thanks to this swimsuit, and wrote, “Since everything got a bit bigger, I knew I needed a new swimsuit that made me feel comfortable, but still looked appropriate and sassy. This is the one!” They also added: “I don’t feel like a busted can of biscuits trying to squeeze into a swimsuit. I feel confident and sexy.” They finished off by saying, “Bonus: My husband loves it!” Amazon Buy It! Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Head to Amazon to get the Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit while it’s on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 1,000+ Deals on Bissell, Apple, and More — Up to 62% Off Kate Hudson's 'Hot Girl Summer' Blush Just Went on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day These Cloud Slides That Come in 19 Colors Are Popular on Amazon — and You Can Get Them for 50% Off Right Now