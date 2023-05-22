Amazon Shoppers Feel 'Confident' in This Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit — and It's Marked Down Today

Whether you’re headed to the beach or planning to sit poolside all summer long, there’s one thing you’ll require (other than sunscreen!): a swimsuit. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of swimsuits of all shapes and styles, including one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis, and sporty Speedos.

Consider snapping up the Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit, which is currently on sale. The swimsuit is designed from a mix of nylon and spandex, giving it that stretchy material that’s great for sunbathing, swimming, or taking a walk along the beach. Complete with criss-cross, adjustable straps, and a cutout design in the front, the suit is both stylish and comfortable. Plus, it’s finished off with a tie in the back that provides extra support, as well as a ruched, high-cut waist that makes your legs look even longer.

Choose from 29 colors and prints, including hot pink and black, black stripes, and a tropical blue print. Each swimsuit is available in sizes XS-XXL. And when it’s time to clean the swimsuit, the brand recommends hand washing only.

Buy It! Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the one-piece swimsuit a five-star rating, and it’s even earned bestseller status in its category. Users call it “really flattering” in reviews, with one enthusing: “This suit makes me feel good!” One shopper noted, “The fabric is thick and high quality and [there’s] enough support up top to keep the girls in place,” while another added: “It has ruching on the stomach which makes it even more flattering.”

A third shopper shared that they’re finally “confident in my mom bod” thanks to this swimsuit, and wrote, “Since everything got a bit bigger, I knew I needed a new swimsuit that made me feel comfortable, but still looked appropriate and sassy. This is the one!” They also added: “I don’t feel like a busted can of biscuits trying to squeeze into a swimsuit. I feel confident and sexy.” They finished off by saying, “Bonus: My husband loves it!”

Head to Amazon to get the Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit while it’s on sale.

