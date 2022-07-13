Here's How to Watch Emmy-Nominated Shows Like Better Call Saul for Just 99 Cents Thanks to Amazon Prime Day
When you think of Amazon Prime Day, your mind probably doesn't go to streaming subscriptions, but it's definitely something to have on your shopping list this year.
Streaming movies and TV shows has become the new normal and is sometimes even cheaper than cable. Right now, Amazon is offering bundle deals with Prime memberships that allow you to add more channels to your existing Prime Video subscription, which you can try for one week for just $2.
Extra channels to add to your Prime Video account include Showtime, AMC+, Paramount+, Discovery+, and many more. Not to mention several of these channels give viewers access to see Emmy-nominated TV shows and actors like Better Call Saul with Bob Odenkirk and Yellowjackets with Melanie Lynskey.
Prime Day is already in full swing, and you only have today until 11:59 p.m. ET to take advantage of the bundle deals, so don't hesitate to enhance your TV-watching experience. Below are all the extra channels to consider when choosing which ones to subscribe to.
Subscribe Now! Prime Video channels, $0.99 per month; amazon.com
If you're into thrillers and hit dramas, then Showtime should be on your radar as a Prime Video add-on subscription. Along with Yellowjackets, a survival drama about a high school soccer team that experiences a plane crash into the wilderness, you'll find other popular titles like Dexter: New Blood and The First Lady, which are both dramas and mysteries that will have you hooked.
Subscribe Now! Showtime, $0.99 per month (orig. $10.99 per month); amazon.com
Now, for those who prefer comedy mixed with your drama TV shows, AMC+ has you covered, and a two-month subscription only costs $2 when you add it to your account right now. See what all the hype is about surrounding the Emmy-nominated hit TV series Better Call Saul that's full of dark comedy, crime, and drama, as a former con artist tries to better himself by becoming a respected lawyer. You can also enjoy classic films like The Silence of the Lambs and Back to the Future to indulge in nostalgia.
Subscribe Now! AMC+, $0.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month); amazon.com
Amazon Prime Day just proved that the parade of deals isn't only for stocking up on home, kitchen, and fashion items that are on sale. For the next 20 hours, you can upgrade your Prime Video subscription for just 99 cents per month, which can end up saving you over $20. This type of entertainment is worth every penny — and is practically pocket change.
