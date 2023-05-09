Stars Honor The Educators Who Changed Their Lives: 'My Teacher Was The Reason'

To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, PEOPLE asked heartthrob Noah Centineo, Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter and more celebrities about the educators who had a lasting impact on them

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 03:47 PM
Noah Centineo at the world premiere of "The Recruit" held at The Grove on December 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty
01 of 09

Noah Centineo: Ms. Redan

SMA POLL SEXIEST SMILE
Getty

"I was pretty hyperactive as a kid. I had a pretty wild imagination, as a lot of us do, and I didn't really have a good way to control it. And she wouldn't get me in trouble. She took that, and she said, 'Okay, you like to move around a lot. Here's a djembe. Start playing the djembe. Come to drum club after school. You talk a lot during class and you're funny. Okay, join the theater program.' She coached me and taught me how to do a monologue. Without that teacher, Sue Redan, I had no one to be like, 'You should be doing this.' My teacher was the reason."

02 of 09

Lisa Ann Walter: Ms. Davy

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

"Miss Freddye Davy was teacher of the year in Montgomery County, Maryland, [multiple] times. She was one of the first kids to integrate our public school system in this country. She took education incredibly seriously. She said her Hs or Ws with an 'H' in front like, "Hwhat hwere you thinking Miss. Hwalter?" And she had a very high standard; she taught advanced English. I was in her class all three years of junior high. And when I would talk too much, because I was bored, because my mother was a teacher, my father was a physicist, I was ahead. So she would be smart enough to say, "Here's the chalk, you teach the class." And I did. And she said, "You're very good at this. You might be a teacher someday." And I absolutely adored her, she was very much like [Sheryl Lee Ralph's] Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary."

03 of 09

Jack Black: Mr. Weintraub

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (L-R) Jack Black attends special screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Jack Black. Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

"Scott Weintraub was my theater teacher in high school. He was hugely impactful and he really challenged me in a way that I'd never been challenged before. He had me doing Bertolt Brecht when I was a senior in high school. And for anyone that doesn't know, Bertolt Brecht was a German playwright from the World War II era. He was super anti-Hitler and he was super political and super funny, but super intellectual and not something that you hear about high school theater taking on and tackling. But Scott Weintraub challenged all of us to do this big play called The Caucasian Chalk Circle. And it was this amazing courtroom drama, wartime play that spanned history and justice in an incredible way. And I always think about him whenever I reflect on how fortunate I've been, and his instinct to challenge yourself and to take chances really served me over the course of my career."

04 of 09

Frankie Grande: Ms. Brogan

Frankie Grande attends Paramount+'s "10 Forward: The Experience" VIP Opening Night on March 09, 2022
Jesse Grant/Getty

"Shout-out to Barbara Lee Brogan, Ms. Brogan, my English teacher. She was just so effervescent and so charismatic. She taught me from a very young age that it was okay to be quirky, fun and odd — and [to] celebrate it. She was just so gracious with me and helped me with my writing, and never looked at me weird for having an alternate opinion about a piece of literature that we were studying in class. I always thought outside the box, and she rewarded me for that. It was very early on — I think it was ninth grade — and I just carried that with me ever since."

05 of 09

Rafael L. Silva: Ms. Gronnet

Rafael L. Silva poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Vivien Killilea/Getty

"Mine would be Barbara Gronnet, seventh grade. When I first moved to the U.S., I took an ESL class. I had to take ESL because I didn't know English as a second language. Ms. Gronnet was [like] my mom in middle school, and she helped me. Moving to a new country, new culture, it's very scary. But she was a beacon of light for me, and hope."

06 of 09

Brian Michael Smith: Ms. Perez and Mrs. Kitzman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Brian Michael Smith attends the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign)
Brian Michael Smith. Kevin Winter/Getty

"I'm going to give a shout-out to this teacher, my wife, Denisse Perez. She's a teacher, worked at the N.Y.C. Department of Education for almost 20 years. And the work that she does with children, the way that she affirms her children, is something that I love to see. I wish that every student had a teacher that was as giving [and] caring as her. And I would [also] say a teacher from my own personal life. One of the first teachers who really liked to affirm me was my second grade teacher, Mrs. Kitzman, who took this rambunctious child and didn't sit me down. She said, 'We're going to work with this.' And so she really was one of the first who just accepted me as I was. A lot of things that other people would look at as problems, she said, 'No, this is part of who you are. We're going to work something out for you.' And she gave me my love of reading. She gave me my love of my own voice, and she gave me my own ability to stand in how I do things, which I feel like has gotten me here."

07 of 09

Symone: Miss Young and Miss Vicky

Symone attends The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

"Oh, my God. I had several favorite teachers, but I think my favorite, her name's Miss Young now. She's still married, but she was my kindergarten teacher. I was kind of a ruckus in Kindergarten, and she would get onto me, but I still felt like I could be myself. She was kind of the first teacher who I felt that way [about]. And Miss Vicky, my preschool teacher. Those are my two. Don't forget to get Miss Vicky in. She'd be mad when we share this!"

08 of 09

Tori Kelly: Miss Karen

Tori Kelly
Leon Bennett/WireImage

"My kindergarten teacher, Miss Karen, definitely had an impact on me. Because I was actually singing, even that young, I was 5, but I was pretty shy. So I don't think I was just singing around my classmates. But she somehow found out that I sang, and I just remember her being just so supportive and encouraging, and she was just the sweetest. She just really stands out for me in my childhood, maybe because also kindergarten's kind of the beginning of your school experience. So, I think she just stands out as one of the teachers who I think I just really loved."

09 of 09

Chris Perfetti: Ms. Hamm

Chris Perfetti
Chris Perfetti. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

"I can particularly remember an English teacher of mine, Joann Hamm, who handed me my first play. [I was] reading a Tennessee Williams play way before I had even thought of becoming an actor. It's a real act of generosity and a skill to see what somebody needs at such a weird point in their life. [She] was game changing, for sure."

Related Articles
Brian Michael Smith (R) and wife Denise Perez attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
'9-1-1: Lone Star' 's Brian Michael Smith Loves How His Teacher Wife Denisse Perez 'Affirms Her Children'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: (L-R) Rafael L. Silva, Brian Michael Smith and Ronen Rubinstein speak onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)
'9-1-1: Lone Star' 's Brian Michael Smith Says Anti-Trans Political Wave 'Emboldens Me': 'I'm Still Fighting'
quinta brunson
'Abbott Elementary' 's Quinta Brunson Gets Surprised by 6th Grade Teacher She Named the Series After
US actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Life in Photos
Dancin' Theatre Portraits
Meet the 22 Sexy Stars of Broadway's 'Dancin',' Recreating the Signature Style of Bob Fosse
Beabadoobee Having a moment
Beabadoobee on Opening for Taylor Swift, Filipino Representation and Working with Her Boyfriend (Exclusive)
Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews arrives at the NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 02, 2023
From Julie Andrews to Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Carol Burnett's Famous Friends Toast Her 90th Birthday
Rita Ora and Gewn Stefani attend Spotify Presents: Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Inside Spotify's International Women's Day Concert with Gwen Stefani, Rita Ora and Léon
Paris Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022, Paris The Memoir by Paris Hilton
The Biggest Revelations from Paris Hilton's New Memoir, Including How Demi Lovato Helped Her Overcome Trauma
BOY MEETS WORLD - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 29, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) L-R: BETSY RANDLE;RIDER STRONG;LILY NICKSAY;WILLIAM RUSS;BEN SAVAGE;WILL FRIEDLE;WILLIAM DANIELS
The Cast of Boy Meets World: Where Are They Now?
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Ready to Slay the Emmys Red Carpet with Help From Mystery Designer
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees poses for a photo with family during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Aaron Judge's Parents, Patty and Wayne Judge
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes a family portrait in the endzone with his brother, sister, and mother, before the football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans
All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts
Ke Huy Quan; Jessica Chastain; Sally Field
The Best Moments from the 2023 SAG Awards
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Abc News-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5868218b) Barbara Walters Barbara Walters - 2004 ABC News-TV Portrait
Barbara Walters, Legendary Broadcaster and Creator of 'The View', Dead at 93
Student Mental Health
Suicide Attempt Survivor Shares How She Took Charge of Her Mental Health — and Now Helps Others Do the Same