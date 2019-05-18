Sammy Shore, Comedian and Comedy Store Co-Founder, Dead at 92

Image zoom Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Sammy Shore, the co-founder of the World Famous Comedy Store, died on Saturday at the age of 92, according to the world-renowned comedy club’s Facebook page.

Shore died surrounded by family at his Los Angeles home due to natural causes, the club confirmed in a tribute.

“Words can’t express how much his comedic gift, friendship, and beneficence will be missed. The bright light he shone and the laughter he brought into the lives of everyone he touched will never dim. There is only one ‘Brother Sam’!” the tribute stated.

Shore’s career in comedy spanned 70 years, and his world-famous Comedy Store launched the careers of countless comedians and actors.

Shore and his longtime writing partner Rudy De Luca founded the Comedy Store back in 1972, which became the preeminent standup club worldwide.

The club launched the careers of the likes of Rodney Dangerfield, David Letterman, Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, Dave Chappelle, Jay Leno, as well as Shore’s own son, Pauly Shore.

Pauly posted his own heartfelt tribute to his late father on Twitter, highlighting his father’s contributions to the comedy world and the commitment he had to his family.

“Dad, you lived an amazing life and I’m so proud to say that you are my father. When you’re in heaven I’ll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace,” the first of several tribute tweets read.

“He would say, “ladies and gentlemen, I’ve opened for Elvis Presley and Sammy Davis Jr, but tonight I’m opening for my favorite entertainer. Please give a round of applause for my son… Pauly Shore,” the tweets continued.

“When I first decided to do stand up comedy it was my dad that took me to my first gig. It was at a restaurant called The Alley Cat Bistro in Marina Del Rey on Sept 25, 1985,” Pauly said.

“He came to little league games, holidays, and birthdays. My dad sacrificed a lot of his career for his family even though all he wanted to do was be on the road and tell jokes and be free,” he added.

Shore began his career in comedy in the Catskills ‘Borsht Belt’ clubs in New York State. His career took off in 1974 when Elvis Presley invited him to open for his comeback show at the International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Shore also opened for the likes of Barbara Streisand, Sammy Davis, Jr., Tony Bennett and Tom Jones. The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors named a day after him on July 24, 1990.