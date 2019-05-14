Nico Tortorella, Lea DeLaria, More Reflect on the Stonewall Inn Ahead of Pride Month

LGBTQ celebrities and allies teamed up with Saks and New York City’s iconic Stonewall Inn to celebrate Pride month early.

As previously announced, Saks and the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative are partnering to give back to the LGBTQ community in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots, the beginning of the LGBTQ rights movement. The capsule collection will be available Wednesday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at a star-studded video video that will launch the Saks x Stonewall Inn partnership.

In the clip, several stars — including trans model Amanda Lepore, Orange Is the New Black actress Lea DeLaria, Younger star Nico Tortorella, Mean Girls actor Daniel Franzese, influencer and reality star Hennessy Carolina, actor Michael Urie and Drag Race alum Honey Davenport — celebrate Pride month and reflect on the Stone Wall Inn’s history.

“Stonewall was the legendary 1969 riot and rebellion at the Stonewall Tavern,” says journalist Michael Musto. Adds Urie: “That was the day people who came before us stood up and said: ‘No more. Not here. Not now.'”

A slew of designers have created custom products — unisex ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and beauty, ranging from $15 to $5,495 — that will exclusively be available for sale at Saks Fifth Avenue, including: Alice + Olivia, Balmain, Christian Louboutin, Cinq à Sept, GHD, Jonathan Simkhai, Judith Leiber, Loeffler Randall, Monrow, Orlebar Brown, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Saks Fifth Avenue Private Label, Stella McCartney and 360 Cashmere.

Thirty percent of proceeds will go to the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, which works to eliminate intolerance LGBTQ citizens face. In addition, to honor Stonewall’s legacy and raise awareness for Pride month, Saks will feature six window installations in the windows of its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City.