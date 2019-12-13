PEOPLE’s 20 Most Memorable Moments of the Decade, from William & Kate's Wedding to Frozen

PEOPLE is taking a look back on some of the biggest moments of the past 10 years

By Maria Pasquini
December 13, 2019 04:52 PM

It’s been quite a decade!

With just a few weeks until the 2010s draw to a close, PEOPLE is taking a look back on some of the biggest moments of the past 10 years in a brand-new video.

Of course, the decade has had its fair share of royal news — and royal weddings, including Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 ceremony as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials, which took place in 2018. Another major royal moment? The birth of William and Kate’s first son, Prince George, in 2013 (kicking off a wave of royal babies – Kate and William have three, while Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie this year.)

Other stand-out pop culture moments include George Clooney’s marriage to Amal Clooney in 2014, the box office success of Frozen and numerous Marvel superhero films, as well as Kylie Jenner being named as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2019.

Also on the list? The #Me Too movement, the rise of social media influencers, and the election of Donald Trump.

Watch the full PeopleTV video to see all of the moments that stood out as the definite markers of the last 10 years in pop culture.

