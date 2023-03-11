See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show

As moviegoers count down to the biggest awards show of the year, the stars performing and presenting at the 95th Academy Awards are deep in rehearsal mode at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, where the Oscars will broadcast live Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on ABC.

By Elizabeth Leonard
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on March 11, 2023 07:51 PM
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Photo: Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.
01 of 17

Rehearsing for Hollywood's Biggest Night

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S.

With just one day to go before the 95th Academy Awards, Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre was abuzz with last-minute Oscars prep. A spirited succession of A-list stars rehearsed lines and mastered blocking in anticipation of Hollywood's biggest night.

02 of 17

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Rehearsal shenanigans unfolded in quick, starry succession. Creed III actors Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors fist-bumped as they walked to center stage.

03 of 17

Friends Outside the Ring

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Having nailed their parts, Jordan, 36, and Majors, 33, took a moment for a long hug before walking off stage side by side.

04 of 17

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S.

"Maybe don't do that?" Florence Pugh playfully chided co-presenter Andrew Garfield when he broke into giggles on stage instead of reading his lines off the TelePrompter. Garfield eventually nailed his script and the pair — two of over a dozen actors to take the stage before lunchtime on Saturday — headed off.

Pugh, 27, earned her first Oscar nomination in 2020, receiving a Best Supporting Actress nod for her performance in Little Women. Garfield, 39, has twice been nominated for Best Actor, in 2017 for Hacksaw Ridge and last year for Tick, Tick... Boom!

05 of 17

Best Seat in Town

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Sunday's awards show is expected to be quite the star-studded event with a line-up of nominees including Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Gleeson, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan and more.

See the complete list of nominees across all 23 categories here.

06 of 17

Host with the Most

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year, his third time in the emceeing gig. He previously hosted in 2017 and 2018. Last year's hosts were Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Kimmel, 55, recently told PEOPLE that though he is doing lots of preparation — including running bits and ideas by his wife Molly McNearney, an executive producer for the Oscars broadcast — he likes to leave wiggle room for the unexpected.

"I like to go in 75 percent prepared and leave some room for improvisation and reacting to the show as it's happening. I'm going to give it 110 percent," he said.

07 of 17

Live Performances

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment, and four of the five Best Original Song nominees will be showcased live during the broadcast.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform "Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR; David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu will perform "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform "Applause" from Tell It like a Woman.

Lady Gaga is unable to perform her nominated Top Gun: Maverick song "Hold My Hand" due to a scheduling conflict as she films the Joker sequel with Joaquin Phoenix.

09 of 17

EP and Showrunner Glenn Weiss

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.

During a press conference this week, Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss talked about the "renewed energy" around this year's awards show.

"At the end of the day, it's not a roast it's a celebration." said Weiss. "This year, we have a whole new team and renewed energy, renewed energy to take this opportunity to honor the film industry and all the people who work so hard to make films what they are. This is a celebration of the nominees this year, but it's a celebration of this industry, which is just coming back and putting out such great material."

10 of 17

And the Winner Is...

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S.

The movie with the most overall nominations is Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has 11 total nods. That's followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, which both earned nine nominations.

The 10 Best Picture nominees are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

See the complete list of nominees across all 23 categories here.

11 of 17

Paul Dano

95th Oscars

Paul Dano, who is also presenting, starred in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans last year. The movie is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

12 of 17

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Rocking jeans and a white button down, Andie MacDowell enjoyed a sweet reunion with Hugh Grant, her Four Weddings and a Funeral costar and Oscar night co-presenter.
"I hope I pronounce it correctly," MacDowell, 64, said as she opened an envelope containing the name of her category "winner" (pretend until tomorrow!). "I wish Hugh was doing this part!"

13 of 17

Four Weddings, a Funeral and the Oscars

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Other than MacDowell playfully commenting that she had "to get some distance glasses made" to read the TelePrompter, rehearsals went off without a hitch, and spirits were high.

14 of 17

Kate Hudson

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Kate Hudson opened her arms to welcome an imagined crowd and practiced handing out a faux Oscar statuette to stand-in winners.

Hudson, 43, received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2001 for her role in Almost Famous.

15 of 17

Kiss Me, Kate

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S.

While the parade of stars, including Mindy Kaling, John Cho, Halle Bailey, Michael B. Jordan and Halle Berry, were mostly dressed casually in jeans and street clothes, the actresses wore heels, so the mic's height could be pre-programmed for show day.

16 of 17

John Cho

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Kaling, 43, and Cho, 50, worked on timing and cues before Kaling panned with her iPhone to the orchestra section filled with cardboard placards emblazoned with celebrity faces — Dwayne Johnson! Melissa McCarthy! Lenny Kravitz! — across the coveted front rows.

17 of 17

Where to Watch

95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.

The 95th Academy Awards starts at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST and airs live on ABC, a channel that's part of your cable package. Or, to stream the broadcast, subscribe to a services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV or FuboTV, some of which come with a free trial period. You can also tune in via ABC.com or the ABC app after verifying your cable provider.

Outside of the U.S.? Here's a guide to how to watch internationally in over 200 different territories.

