See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show

01 of 17 Rehearsing for Hollywood's Biggest Night Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S. With just one day to go before the 95th Academy Awards, Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre was abuzz with last-minute Oscars prep. A spirited succession of A-list stars rehearsed lines and mastered blocking in anticipation of Hollywood's biggest night.

02 of 17 Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S. Rehearsal shenanigans unfolded in quick, starry succession. Creed III actors Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors fist-bumped as they walked to center stage.

03 of 17 Friends Outside the Ring Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S. Having nailed their parts, Jordan, 36, and Majors, 33, took a moment for a long hug before walking off stage side by side.

04 of 17 Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S. "Maybe don't do that?" Florence Pugh playfully chided co-presenter Andrew Garfield when he broke into giggles on stage instead of reading his lines off the TelePrompter. Garfield eventually nailed his script and the pair — two of over a dozen actors to take the stage before lunchtime on Saturday — headed off. Pugh, 27, earned her first Oscar nomination in 2020, receiving a Best Supporting Actress nod for her performance in Little Women. Garfield, 39, has twice been nominated for Best Actor, in 2017 for Hacksaw Ridge and last year for Tick, Tick... Boom!

06 of 17 Host with the Most Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year, his third time in the emceeing gig. He previously hosted in 2017 and 2018. Last year's hosts were Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. Kimmel, 55, recently told PEOPLE that though he is doing lots of preparation — including running bits and ideas by his wife Molly McNearney, an executive producer for the Oscars broadcast — he likes to leave wiggle room for the unexpected. "I like to go in 75 percent prepared and leave some room for improvisation and reacting to the show as it's happening. I'm going to give it 110 percent," he said.

09 of 17 EP and Showrunner Glenn Weiss Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S. During a press conference this week, Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss talked about the "renewed energy" around this year's awards show. "At the end of the day, it's not a roast it's a celebration." said Weiss. "This year, we have a whole new team and renewed energy, renewed energy to take this opportunity to honor the film industry and all the people who work so hard to make films what they are. This is a celebration of the nominees this year, but it's a celebration of this industry, which is just coming back and putting out such great material."

11 of 17 Paul Dano Paul Dano, who is also presenting, starred in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans last year. The movie is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

12 of 17 Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S. Rocking jeans and a white button down, Andie MacDowell enjoyed a sweet reunion with Hugh Grant, her Four Weddings and a Funeral costar and Oscar night co-presenter.

"I hope I pronounce it correctly," MacDowell, 64, said as she opened an envelope containing the name of her category "winner" (pretend until tomorrow!). "I wish Hugh was doing this part!"

13 of 17 Four Weddings, a Funeral and the Oscars Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S. Other than MacDowell playfully commenting that she had "to get some distance glasses made" to read the TelePrompter, rehearsals went off without a hitch, and spirits were high.

14 of 17 Kate Hudson Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S. Kate Hudson opened her arms to welcome an imagined crowd and practiced handing out a faux Oscar statuette to stand-in winners. Hudson, 43, received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2001 for her role in Almost Famous.

15 of 17 Kiss Me, Kate Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S. While the parade of stars, including Mindy Kaling, John Cho, Halle Bailey, Michael B. Jordan and Halle Berry, were mostly dressed casually in jeans and street clothes, the actresses wore heels, so the mic's height could be pre-programmed for show day.

16 of 17 John Cho Al Seib / ©A.M.P.A.S. Kaling, 43, and Cho, 50, worked on timing and cues before Kaling panned with her iPhone to the orchestra section filled with cardboard placards emblazoned with celebrity faces — Dwayne Johnson! Melissa McCarthy! Lenny Kravitz! — across the coveted front rows.