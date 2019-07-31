You Can Finally Order the New Nintendo Switch Lite — and It’s $100 Cheaper Than the Original

Get free shipping and shop the new special editions before they’re gone

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
July 31, 2019 01:24 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team.
Amazon

Nintendo fans, get your carts ready! 

The new Nintendo Switch Lite is now available to pre-order on Amazon. The sleeker and lighter handheld device, which will be released on September 20, comes with a series of new features like longer battery life and a lower price point, plus it will launch in three new colors — yellow, gray, and turquoise

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Lite, $199; amazon.com

While the new console won’t connect to your television like the original Nintendo Switch, which retails for $300, users will still be able to wirelessly connect with Pro Controllers, Joy-Con controllers, and the like. The portable device is also easier to tote around (it weighs less than the original). Plus, it’s $100 cheaper than its forerunner and works with every physical and digital Nintendo Switch game with handheld modes that you may already own. 

Shoppers can also score the new Switch Lite console in a special Zacian and Zamazenta version with blue and pink details for just $199. While it’s not currently available to pre-order on Amazon, Pokémon fans can get the special design at Best Buy, Target, and Game Stop

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, $59.99; amazon.com

The September 20 launch of the new gaming console is set to coincide with the release of Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, which is also now available to pre-order. Fans can buy the $59 digital version to ensure they can play first thing on release day.  

Get your order in now and you’ll beat the rush — plus, you’ll have so much gaming and entertainment to look forward to when the hot new release launches this fall.

