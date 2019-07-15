This Nintendo Switch Bundle Is One of the Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now

There are extra Prime Day savings on all of these Nintendo Switch must-haves for Prime members, and we tracked them all down to score you the best deals

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
July 15, 2019 04:30 PM
Attention, Nintendo Switch fans — don’t let Amazon Prime Day pass by without checking out these exclusive deals.

Amazon just launched a series of Nintendo Switch deals to celebrate Prime Day and the markdowns cover everything from accessories to games — and way, way more. As most fans know, Nintendo Switch sales are pretty rare, making these sales even more noteworthy.

For just two days, Prime members (or anyone who registers for a free 30-day trial) can shop these deals on popular Mario Smash Bro games and other must-haves. With savings up to 50 percent off, now’s the perfect time to score everything you need to get the most out of your system. 

And while it’s a great time to save on Nintendo Switch accessories and games, Prime shoppers can also score the best deal of all and get the complete gaming system with a special $35 Nintendo eShop bonus card for under $300 right now. You probably won’t find savings like this again until Black Friday rolls around, so we recommend that you hurry and get the deal before it sells out. Get this exclusive Prime Day bundle and shop the rest of the best Nintendo Switch deals here.

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con and $35 Nintendo eShop Gift Card, $299.99 at checkout (orig. $334); amazon.com

Buy It! Nintendo Joy-Con Neon Red and Neon Blue, $59.99 at checkout (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nintendo Joy-Con Gray, $59.99 at checkout (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nintendo Joy-Con Neon Pink and Neon Green $59.99 at checkout (orig. $69); amazon.com 

Buy It! Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo Switch Game, $49.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Super Mario Party Nintendo Switch Game, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Game, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Station, $14.99 at checkout (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

