The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals You’ve Been Waiting for Are Finally Here

Image zoom

Get your shopping carts ready, gamers! These Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales are going to move fast — like Mario-vs.-Sonic fast.

The wildly popular gaming system, which rarely goes on sale, is finally marked down for Black Friday at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. To make your shopping as simple as possible, we rounded up all of the best deals right here. For a limited time, you can save up to 15 percent on the Nintendo Switch console, Nintendo Switch Lite, or one of its many games and accessories. But you’ll have to hurry because these sales are likely to sell out fast.

Image zoom Amazon

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2019 Sales

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2-Switch, $329 (orig. $379.98); Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2-Switch

Nintendo Switch Console Starter Kit Bundle, $334.97 (orig. $392.97); bestbuy.com

In addition to markdowns, several retailers are offering bundle deals that include popular games or accessories, as well as gift cards. For instance, Amazon is currently offering shoppers a $25 Amazon.com gift card with purchase while Walmart has discounts on game and console bundles.

The shopping holiday is also a great time to stock up on games. Amazon launched a series of limited-time sales with savings up to 55 percent on Mario games, Pokemon games, and much more.

Image zoom Amazon

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Game Deals

If you see a discounted game or bundle that grabs your attention, be sure to add it to your cart and check out ASAP! These sales won’t last long and likely won’t come around again until next Black Friday, so you’ll want to shop fast.

More Black Friday 2019 News