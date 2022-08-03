Martin Sheen's Life in Photos

01 of 21 Martin Sheen's Early Years FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives/Getty Ramón Estévez was born on August 3, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Mary Ann and Francisco Estévez; his mother died when he was 11. After leaving home to pursue a love of acting in his early 20s, he adopted the stage name "Martin Sheen," in hopes that an anglicized stage name would get him seen for more auditions. Though he became a successful actor right out of the gate, Sheen has said recently that he regrets feeling compelled to adopt a stage name to succeed. "Sometimes you get persuaded when you don't have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later," he told Closer Weekly, adding, "I never changed my name officially. It's still Ramon Estévez on my birth certificate. It's on my marriage license, my passport, driver's license."

02 of 21 Martin Sheen's Marriage Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Sheen's wife of more than 60 years, Janet Templeton, was also born in Dayton, but she and Sheen didn't meet until they were both in New York. They married in 1961.

03 of 21 Martin Sheen and his Family Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Together, Sheen and his wife have four children: Ramón Estevez (not pictured), Renée Estevez, Emilio Estevez, and Charlie Sheen (born Carlos Estevez). All of his children grew up to work in the entertainment industry.

04 of 21 Martin Sheen and Alan Arkin in Catch-22 Paramount/Getty After several years of playing small parts on TV shows, Sheen got his breakout role as an Air Force pilot in the 1970 satirical war flick, Catch-22. He worked alongside big names such as Alan Arkin, Orson Welles and Art Garfunkel.

05 of 21 Martin Sheen in a Trailblazing Role ABC Photo Archives/Disney/Getty In 1972, Sheen and Hal Holbrook portrayed on-screen lovers in the TV movie That Certain Summer. The Golden Globe-winning film stirred controversy with its sensitive, progressive depiction of homosexuality. Sheen has looked back proudly upon That Certain Summer's success, calling it a "huge hit" when speaking to the Dallas Voice in 2007. "It was about being human," said Sheen, who played Gary McClain in the film. "It was about being honest, and that's the bottom line."

06 of 21 Martin Sheen Co-Stars with his Brother Disney/Getty In 1974, Sheen shared the screen with his little brother Joe Estévez in The Story of Pretty Boy Floyd.

07 of 21 Martin Sheen's Biggest Break Yet in Apocalypse Now Caterine Milinaire/Sygma/Getty Though Sheen had become one to watch in the years leading up to Apocalypse Now, he became a household name after starring in Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 epic set during the Vietnam War. Cast in the A-list company of Marlon Brando, Dennis Hopper and Robert Duvall, Sheen leads as U.S. Army Captain Benjamin L. Willard. Though the film was massively successful and Sheen's earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor, he struggled during filming in the Philippines, telling Rolling Stone that he had a heart attack and a nervous breakdown in part because of the difficult subject matter and unhealthy habits he adopted during the shoot.

08 of 21 Martin Sheen on Saturday Night Live Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Sheen hosted the sketch comedy show in December 1979, just months after Apocalypse Now caused his celebrity status to skyrocket. He tapped into his comedic ability for a sketch alongside Jane Curtin and Gilda Radner.

09 of 21 Martin Sheen's First Time Playing a President Bettmann/Getty In 1983, Sheen played President John F. Kennedy in the award-winning miniseries Kennedy — which would be the first of many presidents he would portray. The presidential biography also featured Blair Brown in the role of first lady Jacqueline Onassis.

10 of 21 Martin Sheen and Charlie Sheen in Wall Street 20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy Everett Collection Sheen and his son Charlie — his only child to adopt "Sheen" as a stage name — joined forces in the 1987 drama, Wall Street. The younger Sheen portrays a young stockbroker navigating capital and corruption; naturally, Martin Sheen plays his father. (Also pictured: Michael Douglas as stockbroker Gordon Gekko.)

11 of 21 Martin Sheen Gets a Star Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Sheen's stardom was immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989. Friends, family members, and collaborators came to celebrate Sheen's moment.

12 of 21 Martin Sheen's Son Gets a Star Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Like father, like son! In 1994, Charlie Sheen was also honored with a star on the Walk of Fame. The patriarch posed with his sons Charlie, left, and Emilio Estevez, who is also an actor.

13 of 21 Martin Sheen Plays a President Again NBC / Everett From 1999 to 2006, Sheen starred as President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet in the political drama series, The West Wing. Created by Aaron Sorkin, the show was a huge success and earned him six Emmy nominations for the role. Sheen's co-stars included Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, and Rob Lowe.

14 of 21 Martin Sheen at the Emmy Awards SGranitz/WireImage Sheen and Allison Janney celebrated The West Wing's first Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2000. The series won the same award for four consecutive years.

15 of 21 Martin Sheen at the SAG Awards SGranitz/WireImage Sheen won two SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, in 2001 and 2002, for his West Wing performance.

16 of 21 Martin Sheen's Political Activism AP Photo/Phil Klein In October of 2000, Sheen protested military involvement in the exploration of outer space at the Vandenberg Air Force base, reported the Los Angeles Times. This was hardly Sheen's first or last time standing up for his political beliefs. According to the Daily Mail, Sheen shared that he had been arrested 66 times, in a 2009 speech given at Oxford University.

17 of 21 Martin Sheen in The Departed Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Sheen played Captain Queenan in Martin Scorsese's The Departed. He acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson. The film took home the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2007.

18 of 21 Martin Sheen Returns to Theater Ryan Miller/Getty In 2010, Sheen returned to the stage in The Subject Was Roses — which coincidentally was one of the first shows he performed early in his career. After starring in the Pulitzer-winning play as Timmy Cleary in 1964, Sheen returned nearly 50 years later to play Timmy's father, John Cleary. Sheen celebrated with his children after the show's opening night in Los Angeles.

19 of 21 Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez Collaborate on The Way Icon/Kobal/Shutterstock The Way (2010) was directed, written, and produced by Sheen's oldest son, Emilio Estevez. In the film, Sheen embarks on a pilgrimage through Spain. In 2012, Sheen and Estevez collaborated again with a joint memoir called Along the Way: The Journey of a Father and Son.

20 of 21 Martin Sheen at the Apocalypse Now 40th Anniversary Screening Michael Kovac/Getty Sheen revisited the career-defining film for its 40th anniversary at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. He attended the "Final Cut" special screening alongside co-star Laurence Fishburne and director Francis Ford Coppola.