When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently dropped by artist Takashi Murakami’s studio in Tokyo, they immediately sparked rumors of a possible fashion collaboration with Murakami, who has previously worked on collections with Louis Vuitton and Vans.

But the Japanese artist has also recently featured in the music world. ComplexCon recently dropped a limited edition 12on12 vinyl album featuring artwork by Murakami and 12 songs from artists who previously performed at the art and pop culture convention beloved by sneaker heads. ( G Eazy and Steve Aoki both dropped by the 12on12 booth on the day.) That track list contains songs from Kid Cudi, Skrillex, 21 Savage, and N.E.R.D.

ComplexCon

Earlier in the year, the brand, which releases unique vinylworks that include songs and artwork curated by pop culture icons, also released a limited edition Travis Scott album, where Scott chose his favorite songs from performers who have influenced him. (Yep, West was on the album.) Scott’s album sleeve was designed by Saint Laurent, and sold for $700 apiece.

12on12 is also currently developing a TV show, to be hosted by radio icon Elvis Duran. Details are still being kept under wraps, but a spokesperson for the show said it was hoping to “use the magic of vinyl record culture to revolutionize the TV interview format.”