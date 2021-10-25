You Can Buy All the Harry Potter Movies for $79 on Prime Video

This movie bundle is a streaming deal, so you won't receive a hard copy of the movies. If you're someone who prefers a tangible version of your favorite films, Amazon also offers the complete Harry Potter series in DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD formats. However, opting for the streamable version has the benefit of being easy to watch on the go and on different devices. Are you going to be sitting on a train for hours as you travel to visit family for Thanksgiving or Christmas? Or will you be jet-setting to take a holiday vacation? When you buy the streamable version of these Harry Potter movies, you can easily log into your Amazon account from your phone, laptop, or tablet to keep yourself entertained with a movie, and you won't have to tote around DVD cases or extra equipment to play the discs on devices without DVD players.