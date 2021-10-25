You Can Buy All the Harry Potter Movies for $79 on Prime Video
If you don't have the complete Harry Potter series in your movie collection, now's the time to make the addition. It's Halloween week, and post spooky-season, we will start to slip into Thanksgiving and all the festive winter holidays. And the magic of the Harry Potter franchise is fitting for that time of year. All the wizards, unearthly creatures, and ominous battles make it perfect to watch as you snuggle up with a pumpkin spice latte and celebrate Halloween, while the themes of friendship and belonging paired with enchanted visuals make it fitting for Thanksgiving and the holiday season. (What better way to ring in Christmas than with Hogwarts' Yule Ball?). Best of all, right now you can buy all eight of the Harry Potter movies for $79 on Amazon Prime Video 一 that means each movie will cost you less than $10 to stream.
Buy It! Harry Potter 8-Film Collection, $78.99; amazon.com
The $79 Harry Potter 8-Film Collection includes all eight films in the franchise: The Sorcerer's Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban, The Goblet of Fire, The Order of the Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince, and both parts of The Deathly Hallows. Whether you want to relive your introduction to Sirius Black, witness the events of the Triwizard Tournament, experience the burgeoning nostalgia that comes with watching the first-ever film, or re-experience the epic finale, this collection has you covered.
This movie bundle is a streaming deal, so you won't receive a hard copy of the movies. If you're someone who prefers a tangible version of your favorite films, Amazon also offers the complete Harry Potter series in DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD formats. However, opting for the streamable version has the benefit of being easy to watch on the go and on different devices. Are you going to be sitting on a train for hours as you travel to visit family for Thanksgiving or Christmas? Or will you be jet-setting to take a holiday vacation? When you buy the streamable version of these Harry Potter movies, you can easily log into your Amazon account from your phone, laptop, or tablet to keep yourself entertained with a movie, and you won't have to tote around DVD cases or extra equipment to play the discs on devices without DVD players.
And if you're looking to stay entertained throughout the holidays with a wide selection of streamable movies and television shows, new and old alike and beyond the Harry Potter series, you may want to consider signing up for a Prime Video membership. But even if you just want to say "Leviosa" along with Hermione again and again, we won't judge.
Sign Up! Prime Video membership, $8.99 per month after a 30-day free trial; amazon.com
