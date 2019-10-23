The USA Women's Soccer Team Winning the World Cup
Whether you go solo as Megan Rapinoe (get practicing your victory pose now) or get your girl squad together for this costume, you’ve gotta admit that this moment is worth recreating.
The Royal Baby Reveal
2019 was the year we met Baby Archie! Why not celebrate by grabbing your significant other and emulating the latest royal baby’s big debut?
Taylor Swift & Her Banana
Put on some pajamas, tape on some protective goggles and cry over a banana: This ensemble will be equally as comfy as it is hilarious, and you’ve got to love a costume with a built-in snack.
Billie Eilish
This could be a very scary costume…if you’re like me and are absolutely terrified of cool high schoolers.
Lizzo
Dressing as Lizzo is guaranteed to make you feel “Good As Hell.“
Kacey Musgraves
Serving country diva Barbie realness!
Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X from "Old Town Road"
Take your horse down to Party City and get yourself and a pal some cowboy costumes to recreate this chart-topping duo.
Lana, Ariana and Miley from 'Don't Call Me Angel'
This trio of pop stars brings the heat and the drama.
Ashley O. from Black Mirror
A costume that’ll have everyone saying, “Hey now, woah-oh! You’re on a roll!”
The Swift-Perry Make-up!
A cheeseburger and fries is a classic pairing any time of year, but this Halloween it holds extra significance as the vehicle by which Katy Perry and Taylor Swift made up.
Rocketman
An extra-timely excuse to to dress like Elton John.
Literally Anyone From the '70s Party Episode of Big Little Lies
So many choices! Or, better yet, make it a group costume!
Because They're All So Groovy, Baby
Renata’s all-gold ensemble and Bonnie’s macrame top and oh-so-’70s wig are solid choices.
Renata, in Power Mode
Bonus points if you carry a speaker around all night and play Diana Ross’s “It’s My House.”
Mary Louise Wright from Big Little Lies
Just don’t forget to scream every now and then. Oh, and a wig and fake teeth are non-negotiable.
The Euphoria Halloween Episode
If you need a group costume that isn’t too matchy-matchy, take a page from the cast of Euphoria. Or you could just take inspiration from each actor individually if that’s more of your vibe.
Might I suggest Maude Apatow’s Bob Ross costume?
Or Really Any Euphoria Makeup Look
In case you’re not quite as brave as the high schoolers on Euphoria, use Halloween as an excuse to try out their out-of-this-world makeup looks.
Sansa Stark, the Queen of the North
Why be a princess when you can be Queen of the North? Game of Thrones ended this year, making it your last chance to dress as the characters and still be timely.
The Night King
This would take a lot of commitment, but the payoff would be so worth it. Bonus points if you get a friend to dress up as Arya Stark so you can recreate their epic face-off.
Daenerys and Her Nephew, Jon Snow
It’s your last chance to dress up as this slightly problematic couple!
Margaret Booth from American Horror Story: 1984
Ryan Murphy’s latest installment of American Horror Story has so many characters that are just waiting to be turned into a costume. Feather your hair, find a whole lot of khaki and a clipboard and you’re Leslie Grossman’s character, Margaret Booth.
Montana Duke from American Horror Story: 1984
Or get yourself a mullet wig and some loud prints and go as Billie Lourde‘s character, Montana.
Trevor Tirchner from American Horror Story: 1984
A fake mustache, teeny tiny shorts and amazing hair are all you need to make this costume happen.
Molly & Amy from Booksmart
Your friend doesn’t want to dress up as this hilarious pair? Call “Malala” and force them to.
Gigi from Booksmart
Or go solo as Gigi.
The Derry Girls
The Netflix show became a huge hit in 2019 and would make an excellent group costume.
Moira Rose in The Crowening from Schitt's Creek
Sure, you could go glam and be regular ol’ Emmy Award nominated Moira Rose, but wouldn’t it be more fun to try her look from The Crowening?
Hot Hopper from Stranger Things
Not that we didn’t love Hopper in the first two seasons of Stranger Things, but his look in season three is *chef’s kiss* so good.
The New & Improved El & Max
What better way to show your love for your best friend than by emulating these newfound Stranger Things besties.
Nadia from Russian Doll
While only Natasha Lyonne has this singularly spectacular hair, you can approximate her perpetually undead character with a red wig and all-black wardrobe.
The Hot Priest & Fleabag
Name a more iconic couple from this year’s television, I’ll wait. (Bonus: This one has a built-in drink, canned G&Ts!)
Or, Even Better, Hot Priest and a Fox
What? Foxes are scary…to the Hot Priest.
Jennifer Lopez as Ramona in That Coat from Hustlers
If anyone asks who you are, just say “an absolute legend…now let me wrap you up in my coat.”
Forky from Toy Story 4
Everyone’s favorite sentient spork!
John Wick (or, TBH, Keanu Reeves)
Keanu is having a moment, which means it’s time to seize the day and do your best John Wick impression.