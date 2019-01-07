Want More Golden Globes Fashion? Check Out Our Live Red Carpet Wrap-Up

The 2019 Golden Globes may be over, but we still can’t stop talking about all those red carpet moments.

Join PeopleTV live on Monday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. ET as PEOPLE Digital Editor Zoe Ruderman, PEOPLE Style Director Andrea Lavinthal and host Megan Ryte look back at the most memorable looks from Hollywood’s big night. You can watch the livestream above or check it out on the official PeopleTV app, available on all your favorite streaming devices.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

Want more? Check out the best dressed stars from the Globes and see all the arrivals as they happened on Sunday.