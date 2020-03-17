This Chrissy Teigen-Loved Game Will Keep You (and Your Family) Entertained for Hours

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

With more and more people practicing self distancing nowadays and (hopefully) spending time indoors, many are searching for fun ways to keep themselves (and their kids) entertained for the time being. Making fun snacks is a great way to feed the mind — and belly — and games of all sorts are another easy way to get your minds off things for a bit.

Finished all your puzzles and played all the card games you could ever think of? Same. Good thing queen of Twitter (and Instagram) Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share the latest gadget that’s giving her, John, and Luna some serious giggles. Enter: Pop the Pig, a hilarious game that’s as laugh-inducing as it suspenseful.

Here’s how you play: You roll the die to get a color, pick up that color hamburger (which will have a number on the back), feed the pig the burger, and push down on his head as many times as the number on the back of the burger — i.e., say your burger had the number four on it, then you push the pig’s head four times. Each push makes its belly grow bigger, and eventually the player who makes the pig’s stomach pop is out for the round. Sounds simple and quite suspenseful, no?

Buy It! Goliath Pop the Pig With Bonus 24pc/Puzzle, $20.99; amazon.com

Luna wasn’t the biggest fan of the game, but we think the suspense had something to do with it. Chrissy and John, on the other hand, got some serious laughs from it — and so did this writer, who watched the family game night go down through her phone screen.

This Teigen-loved game is for ages four and up and best for anywhere between two and six players. Shop it below, and get ready for you, your kids, and your friends to get a laugh-induced belly ache from it. It’s what we could all use a bit more of right now, after all.

