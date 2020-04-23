10 Challenging Jigsaw Puzzles That Aren’t for the Faint of Heart

Image zoom

If you’re like us, spending more time indoors may have you feeling a bit stir-crazy. And while there’s nothing wrong with binging yet another Netflix show, it’s good to step away from the screens every once in a while and attempt something a bit more challenging. Did we say a bit? We meant something really challenging — like a crazy-difficult puzzle.

Puzzles certainly aren’t a new indoor pastime, so if you’ve already exhausted the 500-piece beach sunset puzzle you found in the back of your closet weeks ago and are ready for a new challenge, we’re here to help. From fully transparent pieces to an all-black find with a cheeky “good luck” written in the middle, these difficult puzzles require you to mix and match pieces based solely off their shape — not the image on the box.

Feel free to start out slow with the pretty Areaware Gradient Puzzle or Rainbow puzzle, both of which offer some colors to guide your journey and will look stunning once complete. Or pour yourself an extra glass of wine and dive right in with the Blank Jigsaw Puzzle, featuring (you guessed it) no colors at all. Either way, you’re sure to feel challenged and stay entertained for hours.

Shop all our favorite brain-busting jigsaw puzzles below and thank us later — many of them are 15 percent off through the month of April.

Image zoom Etsy

Buy It! Transparent Clear Jigsaw Puzzles, from $15; etsy.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! All Black Good Luck Jigsaw Puzzle, $17.81 with code ZAPRILOFFERS (was $20.95); zazzle.com

Image zoom Urban Outfitters

Buy It! Areaware Gradient Puzzle, $25; urbanoutfitters.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Very Challenging Rainbow Gradient Prismatic Puzzle, $46.71 with code ZAPRILOFFERS (was $54.95); zazzle.com

Image zoom Etsy

Buy It! Large Blank Jigsaw Puzzle, from $13.99; etsy.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Impossipuzzle Jigsaw Puzzle, $18.02 with code ZAPRILOFFERS (was $21.20); zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Really Difficult Moon Puzzle, $53.81 with code ZAPRILOFFERS (was $63.30); zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Cubical Colors Jigsaw Puzzle, $55.04 with code ZAPRILOFFERS (was $64.75); zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Black and White Ink Splatter Puzzle, $17.81 with code ZAPRILOFFERS (was $20.95); zazzle.com

Image zoom Zazzle

Buy It! Black & White Optical Illusion Jigsaw Puzzle, $17.22 with code ZAPRILOFFERS (was $20.25); zazzle.com

