The Best Gaming Deals to Score on Black Friday

If video games are at the top of your kids’ Christmas list (or your Christmas list!) then you’ll definitely want to take advantage of Black Friday deals so you can get all the best video games, consoles, gaming accessories, and hardware for the lowest prices. The biggest shopping holiday of the year is just one day away, and there’s already tons of incredible gaming deals on all things Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo — thanks to retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Gamestop that are comin’ in hot with huge deals.

Right now, you can score the Xbox One X 1TB Console for its lowest price ever, FIFA 2019 for Xbox for $30 off, and stock up on PS4 and Xbox One wireless controllers for cheap. Keep scrolling to see our full list of the best Black Friday 2018 gaming deals you can buy.

Best Console Deals

Xbox One X 1TB Console, $399 (orig. $499); amazon.com and walmart.com

Xbox One S 1TB Console Minecraft Creators Bundle, $199 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com, walmart.com, and gamestop.com

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Console + Red Dead Redemption 2, $229 (orig. $359.98); ebay.com

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con + Pokemon Let's Go, $365.99 (orig. $399.99); ebay.com

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue & Neon Red with Mario Tennis Aces & 1-2 Switch, $359.96 (around $380+ elsewhere); walmart.com

PlayStation VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss Bundle, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Nintendo 2DS + Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS bundle, $79 (orig. $119); bestbuy.com

Best Gaming Accessories Deals

Nintendo Labo Robot Kits, 2 for $99; bestbuy.com

Sony PlayStation Plus 1 Year Membership Subscription Card, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); bestbuy.com and ebay.com

Microsoft Xbox Live 12 Month Gold Membership for Xbox 360/Xbox One, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); ebay.com

Xbox One Wireless Controller, $39 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com, ebay.com, and gamestop.com

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, $39 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com and walmart.com

PowerA Controller for Nintendo Switch; $14.99 (orig. $24.99); bestbuy.com

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Razer Kraken Pro V2 Headset, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset, $179 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Corsair K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $79.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle for $95; walmart.com

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (L/R), $68 (orig. $79); walmart.com

Nintendo Switch Dock, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); target.com

Best Video Game Deals

FIFA 2019 for Xbox One $29.99 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

Fallout 76 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, $39 (orig. 59); amazon.com

Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, $29 (orig. $59); amazon.com

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, $45 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

Dragon Ball FighterZ for Nintendo Switch, $25 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for PS4, $14.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Rocket League for Nintendo Switch, $25 (orig. $38); walmart.com

Kirbie Star Allies for Nintendo Switch, $35 (orig. 59); walmart.com

Elder Scrolls V Skyrim for Nintendo Switch, $35 (orig. 59) walmart.com

God of War for PS4, $17 (orig. $39); gamestop.com

Overwatch Legendary Edition for PS4, $19.99 (orig. $59.99); gamestop.com

Star Wars Battlefront II Digital Code for Xbox One, $9.90 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Grand Theft Auto V for PS4, $25 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Digital Code for Xbox One, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition for PS4, $15 (orig. $59.99); target.com

Best Hardware Deals

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop 15.6-Inch Full HD 8 GB RAM, $699 (orig. $999); walmart.com

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC 120GB, $799 (orig. $849); amazon.com

Elgato Game Capture HD60 Next Generation Gameplay Sharing for PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360, $168 (orig. $179.95); amazon.com

Samsung 32-Inch Class Curved F395 LED Monitor, $168 (orig. 229); walmart.com

ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini Graphics Card (8GB GDDR5), $419 (orig. $539); amazon.com