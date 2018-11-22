The Best Gaming Deals to Score on Black Friday

If video games are at the top of your kids’ Christmas list (or your Christmas list!) then you’ll definitely want to take advantage of Black Friday deals so you can get all the best video games, consoles, gaming accessories, and hardware for the lowest prices. The biggest shopping holiday of the year is just one day away, and there’s already tons of incredible gaming deals on all things Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo — thanks to retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Gamestop that are comin’ in hot with huge deals.
Right now, you can score the Xbox One X 1TB Console for its lowest price ever, FIFA 2019 for Xbox for $30 off, and stock up on PS4 and Xbox One wireless controllers for cheap. Keep scrolling to see our full list of the best Black Friday 2018 gaming deals you can buy.
Best Console Deals
- Xbox One X 1TB Console, $399 (orig. $499); amazon.com and walmart.com
- Xbox One S 1TB Console Minecraft Creators Bundle, $199 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com, walmart.com, and gamestop.com
- Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Console + Red Dead Redemption 2, $229 (orig. $359.98); ebay.com
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con + Pokemon Let’s Go, $365.99 (orig. $399.99); ebay.com
- Nintendo Switch Neon Blue & Neon Red with Mario Tennis Aces & 1-2 Switch, $359.96 (around $380+ elsewhere); walmart.com
- PlayStation VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss Bundle, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
- Nintendo 2DS + Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS bundle, $79 (orig. $119); bestbuy.com
Best Gaming Accessories Deals
- Nintendo Labo Robot Kits, 2 for $99; bestbuy.com
- Sony PlayStation Plus 1 Year Membership Subscription Card, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); bestbuy.com and ebay.com
- Microsoft Xbox Live 12 Month Gold Membership for Xbox 360/Xbox One, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); ebay.com
- Xbox One Wireless Controller, $39 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com, ebay.com, and gamestop.com
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, $39 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com and walmart.com
- PowerA Controller for Nintendo Switch; $14.99 (orig. $24.99); bestbuy.com
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
- Razer Kraken Pro V2 Headset, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
- Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset, $179 (orig. $199); amazon.com
- Corsair K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $79.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
- Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle for $95; walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (L/R), $68 (orig. $79); walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Dock, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); target.com
Best Video Game Deals
- FIFA 2019 for Xbox One $29.99 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
- Fallout 76 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, $39 (orig. 59); amazon.com
- Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, $29 (orig. $59); amazon.com
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, $45 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
- Dragon Ball FighterZ for Nintendo Switch, $25 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for PS4, $14.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Rocket League for Nintendo Switch, $25 (orig. $38); walmart.com
- Kirbie Star Allies for Nintendo Switch, $35 (orig. 59); walmart.com
- Elder Scrolls V Skyrim for Nintendo Switch, $35 (orig. 59) walmart.com
- God of War for PS4, $17 (orig. $39); gamestop.com
- Overwatch Legendary Edition for PS4, $19.99 (orig. $59.99); gamestop.com
- Star Wars Battlefront II Digital Code for Xbox One, $9.90 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Grand Theft Auto V for PS4, $25 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Digital Code for Xbox One, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition for PS4, $15 (orig. $59.99); target.com
Best Hardware Deals
- Dell G3 Gaming Laptop 15.6-Inch Full HD 8 GB RAM, $699 (orig. $999); walmart.com
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC 120GB, $799 (orig. $849); amazon.com
- Elgato Game Capture HD60 Next Generation Gameplay Sharing for PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360, $168 (orig. $179.95); amazon.com
- Samsung 32-Inch Class Curved F395 LED Monitor, $168 (orig. 229); walmart.com
- ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini Graphics Card (8GB GDDR5), $419 (orig. $539); amazon.com