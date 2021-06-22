Snag This Projector for All Your Summer Parties While It's Still Discounted for Amazon Prime Day
You'll be hard-pressed to find a drive-in movie theater these days, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy watching movies outdoors. There are tons of projectors on sale at Amazon right now for Prime Day, including the best-selling, highly rated Dr. J Professional projector, which even comes with a screen. The projector usually costs nearly $100, but you can snag it for just $67 in the next few hours.
With Fourth of July around the corner, summertime activities are about to reach full swing. This projector can be a centerpiece for all your barbecue and late-night pool parties. The projector is compatible with laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other devices, so you can easily log into your Netflix, Hulu, or Prime Video account and watch your favorite movies and shows. Who wouldn't love to watch a classic romance like Titanic or something magical like Harry Potter under a starry night sky amid a refreshing summer breeze? And what kid wouldn't love to have appropriately themed movies like Finding Dory and Shark Tale playing as they swim? With the purchase of this projector, you're one step away from creating memories all summer long.
The projector has been a popular choice among TikTok users partaking in the projector window trend. Let's face it - not every room in your home is going to have a grand window with a cityscape or seaside view. But TikTokers have found a solution to that issue and have begun projecting fake windows with beautifully detailed scenery onto bare walls. This projector produces such clear images, you may just forget you're actually not in the middle of a verdant rainforest or serene beach alcove. It just goes to show if you think outside the box, this projector can be used for more than just movies.
If this projector sells out, don't worry, this PVO mini projector is a great alternative, though it does not come with a screen. You can also snag this MVV projector with a screen, which is currently 50 percent off and the lowest price we've seen in 30 days. Shop more Prime Day sales before the event ends at midnight tonight!
