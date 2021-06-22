Snag This Projector for All Your Summer Parties While It's Still Discounted for Amazon Prime Day

The projector has been a popular choice among TikTok users partaking in the projector window trend. Let's face it - not every room in your home is going to have a grand window with a cityscape or seaside view. But TikTokers have found a solution to that issue and have begun projecting fake windows with beautifully detailed scenery onto bare walls. This projector produces such clear images, you may just forget you're actually not in the middle of a verdant rainforest or serene beach alcove. It just goes to show if you think outside the box, this projector can be used for more than just movies.