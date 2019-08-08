Amazon Just Marked Down Its Unlimited Music Subscriptions to Only $0.99 for Students

Image zoom

Back-to-school season is officially here and to celebrate, Amazon just slashed the price of its music subscription for students.

Both current and new Prime Student members can now get Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99 a month. The ad-free streaming service comes with access to over 50 million songs as well as the ability to listen offline and create your own playlists to enjoy from your phone, computer, or device. The best part — the $0.99 deal will be available for the full duration of your Prime student membership (i.e. it won’t end until you graduate).

If you’re not already a member, you can gain access to the new deal by signing up for a free six-month trial of Prime student with a student email ending in .edu.

Buy It! Amazon Music Unlimited for Students, $0.99/month (orig. $7.99/month); amazon.com

With your student membership, you’ll get all of the fun perks Prime members enjoy — free, two-day shipping on thousands of eligible products, free movies and shows through Prime Video, unlimited photo storage, free eBooks through Prime Reading, Whole Foods discounts, and exclusive deals. Once the trial ends, your membership will cost just $6.49 a month until you graduate (that’s 50 percent off the usual cost).

Amazon’s new price on its unlimited music service is even less than similar subscriptions from its competitors like Spotify’s Student Plan or the Apple Music Student subscription, both of which currently cost $4.99 a month.

What’s more, the retailer is also offering a ton of back-to-school deals right now including markdowns on dorm essentials — bedding, laptops, microwaves, and more — as well as discounts on school supplies, backpacks, and the like. Browse them all on Amazon, or shop the best back-to-school deals happening right now here:

