Entenmann's Is Selling Cookie Dough for the First Time

There are new sweet treats coming from Entenmann's!

The company, which specializes in baked goods like crumble cakes, donuts and other confections, has launched a new line of refrigerated cookie dough in various flavors.

The ready-to-bake products, which are now available at over 2,000 Albertsons-owned stores, are made up of four flavors: chocolate chip cookie, glazed donut cookie, chocolate brownie cookie and cinnamon toffee cookie.

According to a press release, the dough makes cookies with a "soft, chewy texture that melts in your mouth.”

Entenmann's Is Selling Cookie Dough. Entenmann's

The announcement comes a few months after Entenmann’s added six new ice cream sandwiches to its roster of products.



The frozen treats are inspired by some of Entenmann's existing baked goods. Flavors include brownie cookie salted caramel ice cream sandwiches; chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches; chocolate chip and brownie cookie ice cream sandwiches; chocolatey glazed cookie donut ice cream sandwich; chocolatey glazed cookie donut salted caramel ice cream sandwich and glazed cookie donut ice cream sandwich.



The frozen desserts are available in Walmart stores across the country.

