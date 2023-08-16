Entenmann's Is Selling Cookie Dough for the First Time

The refrigerated cookie dough includes flavors like glazed donut and chocolate brownie

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 02:04PM EDT
Entenmann Cookie Dough
Entenmann's Is Selling Cookie Dough. Photo:

Entenmann's

There are new sweet treats coming from Entenmann's!

The company, which specializes in baked goods like crumble cakes, donuts and other confections, has launched a new line of refrigerated cookie dough in various flavors.

The ready-to-bake products, which are now available at over 2,000 Albertsons-owned stores, are made up of four flavors: chocolate chip cookie, glazed donut cookie, chocolate brownie cookie and cinnamon toffee cookie.

According to a press release, the dough makes cookies with a "soft, chewy texture that melts in your mouth.”

Entenmann Cookie Dough
Entenmann's Is Selling Cookie Dough.

Entenmann's

The announcement comes a few months after Entenmann’s added six new ice cream sandwiches to its roster of products.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The frozen treats are inspired by some of Entenmann's existing baked goods. Flavors include brownie cookie salted caramel ice cream sandwiches; chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches; chocolate chip and brownie cookie ice cream sandwiches; chocolatey glazed cookie donut ice cream sandwich; chocolatey glazed cookie donut salted caramel ice cream sandwich and glazed cookie donut ice cream sandwich.

The frozen desserts are available in Walmart stores across the country.

Related Articles
Tristan Thompson cooks
Tristan Thompson Says He's 'Chef TT' While Making Curry Chicken: 'We're Cooking Up'
Priyanka Chopra is stepping away from NYC restaurant SONA
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Stepping Away from Her N.Y.C. Restaurant (Exclusive)
Michelle Obama Ate the Same Breakfast âEvery Morning for Most of My Lifeâ
Michelle Obama Says She Ate the Same Breakfast ‘Every Morning for Most of My Life’
The A-List: Our Place Pan Review
Oprah, Cameron Diaz, and I All Swear By the Always Pan for Easy Everyday Cooking
Starbucks Limited-Time Summer Remix Menu
Starbucks Adds 3 Drinks to the Summer Menu Including a Blended Iced Tea
Dunkin pumpkin return
Dunkin's Fall Menu Is Here — Including the Pumpkin Spice Latte
Wendy's Breakfast Items
Wendy’s Drops New English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches and Seemingly Shades McDonald's
Charli D'Amelio Dunkin
Charli D'Amelio Reveals Her New Go-To Dunkin' Order While Giving a 'Quick Update' on Her Life
Dunkin Donuts launches spiked drinks line
Dunkin' Launches Spiked Iced Coffee and Iced Tea Cans Inspired by the Most Popular Drinks on the Menu
A general view of Eataly in the Prudential Center on Boylston Street on August 31, 2018 in Boston MA
Eataly Customer Sues After Allegedly Slipping on a Piece of Prosciutto
Hunter Fieri Birthday
Guy Fieri Posts Sweet Family Photos for Son Hunter's 27th Birthday: ‘Heir to the Throne’
Joey King attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France: bachelorette party cookie
Joey King Raves About ‘Insane’ Bachelorette Party and Boxers-Shaped Cookies with ‘Icing Bulge’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Punkie Johnson attends Point Foundation's Annual Point Honors Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza
'SNL' Star Punkie Johnson Admits to Eating 1-2 Onions a Day: 'I Love 'Em'
An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant
All of Taco Bell's Discontinued Items & How Fans Can Get Them Back on the Menu
Mick Fleetwood attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Mick Fleetwood's Hawaii Restaurant Burned Down During Maui Wildfires
Nahco Cheese Spill
Truck Accident Spills Cheese on Highway Causing 'Nacho Ordinary' Traffic Jam